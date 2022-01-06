Lincoln Christian shakes off shooting woes, uses explosive third quarter to overcome Crete 52-42

The Lincoln Christian boys basketball team wasn’t at its best during the Waverly Holiday Tournament, but perhaps the pair of losses it suffered were just what the Crusaders needed.

A little over one week after a difficult 29-point outing against Waverly, the Crusaders showed their improvement against another Class B foe. Lincoln Christian shot out to quick starts in the first and third quarters, and its high-scoring second half led the way to a 52-42 win over Crete on Thursday.

The Crusaders may have started their season by winning five of their first six games, but last week’s losses to Waverly and South Sioux City brought Christian (7-3) back to the practice gym with a renewed focus. All week long, the Crusaders worked on sharing the basketball and making quick passes, efforts that paid off against Crete (4-6).

With the help of a quick five points from junior Luke Hovendick, Christian roared to an 11-0 lead early in the first quarter, though it cooled off during the second quarter as Crete made it an 18-15 game heading into halftime.