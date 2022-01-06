Lincoln Christian shakes off shooting woes, uses explosive third quarter to overcome Crete 52-42

The Lincoln Christian boys basketball team wasn’t at its best during the Waverly Holiday Tournament, but perhaps the pair of losses it suffered were just what the Crusaders needed.
A little over one week after a difficult 29-point outing against Waverly, the Crusaders showed their improvement against another Class B foe. Lincoln Christian shot out to quick starts in the first and third quarters, and its high-scoring second half led the way to a 52-42 win over Crete on Thursday.
The Crusaders may have started their season by winning five of their first six games, but last week’s losses to Waverly and South Sioux City brought Christian (7-3) back to the practice gym with a renewed focus. All week long, the Crusaders worked on sharing the basketball and making quick passes, efforts that paid off against Crete (4-6).
With the help of a quick five points from junior Luke Hovendick, Christian roared to an 11-0 lead early in the first quarter, though it cooled off during the second quarter as Crete made it an 18-15 game heading into halftime.
After scoring 18 points in the first half, Lincoln Christian exploded for a 22-point third quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game. Senior Gage Hohlen scored five points in just under 30 seconds as the Crusaders kept pushing the ball down the court at a quick pace, and Lincoln Christian soon opened up a 13-point lead.
“We knew going into halftime that we wanted to extend our lead, and that’s exactly what we did,” Hohlen said. “We struggled a little bit in the holiday tournament, so it was really good to see the guys come out confident and ready to shoot it, knowing that the ball’s going to fall eventually.”
There was a constant battle for positioning in the post all game long, and both teams had a starting forward make big contributions. Junior Jabin Gardiner paced Crete with a team-high 15 points, while 7-foot senior Easton Marshbanks finished with 10 points for Lincoln Christian.
Marshbanks drew double- and triple-teams anytime he was on the court, and his vision in the lane contributed to the four made three-pointers from Lincoln Christian. Along with Hohlen’s 11 points, 10 from Hovendick and a team-high 14 points for Ethan Berrier, four of Lincoln Christian’s five starters finished with double-digit scoring.
“We definitely got off to a really good start and did a good job pushing the basketball, but we got away from that and had some bad offensive possessions,” Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. “We just talked with our guys about the fact that we had to push the basketball, and Easton did a really nice job catching and finding people on the back side when he was getting double- and triple-teamed.”
After three straight games against Class B opponents, Lincoln Christian will shift back to the C-1 and C-2 ranks in the coming weeks. Tests await against C-2 No. 8 Hastings SC and C-1 No. 5 Omaha Concordia, and Thursday night’s offensive outing should give the Crusaders confidence going forward.
If their future games go anything like the third quarter did on Thursday, it’s good news for Lincoln Christian.
“We would have liked to have shot it a little better than we did tonight, but we just had a disappointing holiday tournament and our kids really put together a great week of practice after that,” Nunnally said. "They were just committed to getting good, quality offensive possessions and sharing the basketball tonight.”
