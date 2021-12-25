Lincoln Christian’s Addie, Ben Ehlers support each other after suffering season-ending injuries one year apart

Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
When the next Lincoln Christian basketball season rolls around, the Ehlers family might wait until the second game of the year to make an appearance.
After all, season-opening basketball games haven’t exactly gone well for them over the past two seasons. In 2020, it was Addie Ehlers who got to play only one quarter for the Crusaders’ girls team before suffering a season-ending ACL tear against Seward.
Since Addie Ehlers returned to the volleyball court six months later and has been able to play both volleyball and basketball during her senior season at Lincoln Christian, the Ehlers family might have assumed their injury troubles were behind them.
That is, until sophomore Ben Ehlers suited up for the boys basketball team’s season opener against Lourdes Central Catholic. Unlike his sister, Ehlers didn’t even get a quarter into the game before disaster struck.
An awkward landing during pregame warmups resulted in Ben lying in a heap on the gym floor, waiting for an ambulance to take him to the hospital.
“When I went down, I didn’t have pain in my knee, but I could really tell my arm was broken,” Ben Ehlers said. “People around me were telling me it might be dislocated, but we got to the hospital and they thought I tore my patella tendon, which could have been a nine- to 12-month recovery.”
Instead, Ehlers broke his tibia, the bone that attaches the patella tendon to the kneecap. With the tendon unaffected, his recovery time will be three to five months. Ehlers also suffered compound fractures in his arm when he hit the floor, so while a three- to five-month recovery process still awaits him, it could have been a potentially career-ending injury.
With Addie Ehlers and the siblings’ father, Lincoln Christian girls coach Britt Ehlers, also in the building in Nebraska City, Ben’s injury naturally brought back memories of what Addie went through just one year earlier.
“It was definitely freaky, I was in the locker room and I thought it was fine until they told me he needed to go to the hospital,” Addie Ehlers said. “I thought he had no idea what was coming with his recovery, but he handled it really well.”
Indeed, no injury has been able to wipe away Ben Ehlers’ smile nor his desire for a stellar season from the Lincoln Christian boys team. The Crusaders are off to a 6-1 start despite losing Ehlers, a presumptive starter, meaning he’s had to learn new ways to contribute without stepping on the court.
‘It can just be anybody on any given night’: Lincoln Northeast’s versatile offense has Rockets off to 6-0 start
“It’s obviously not what I wanted, but I think I can still provide a lot to the team even when I’m not playing,” Ben Ehlers said. “I tend to get on my teammates a lot, so sometimes they’re probably a little annoyed with me, but it’s OK.”
As Addie wraps up her senior basketball season, the two siblings can’t help but feel they’ve grown stronger and closer together because of the injuries they’ve had to overcome. Ben Ehlers said that when Addie first got hurt, he didn’t necessarily now how to react or support her best. Having gone through it himself, he now knows just how it feels.
And with the expertise of Addie to help when Ben begins his physical recovery process in a few weeks’ time, it should help the months pass quickly — just in time for next year’s season opener.
“I think at the beginning I was maybe a little too encouraging, but a lot of siblings don’t experience stuff like this, so it’s kind of been a bonding experience for us,” Addie Ehlers said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7