Lincoln Christian’s Addie, Ben Ehlers support each other after suffering season-ending injuries one year apart

Instead, Ehlers broke his tibia, the bone that attaches the patella tendon to the kneecap. With the tendon unaffected, his recovery time will be three to five months. Ehlers also suffered compound fractures in his arm when he hit the floor, so while a three- to five-month recovery process still awaits him, it could have been a potentially career-ending injury.

With Addie Ehlers and the siblings’ father, Lincoln Christian girls coach Britt Ehlers, also in the building in Nebraska City, Ben’s injury naturally brought back memories of what Addie went through just one year earlier.

“It was definitely freaky, I was in the locker room and I thought it was fine until they told me he needed to go to the hospital,” Addie Ehlers said. “I thought he had no idea what was coming with his recovery, but he handled it really well.”

Indeed, no injury has been able to wipe away Ben Ehlers’ smile nor his desire for a stellar season from the Lincoln Christian boys team. The Crusaders are off to a 6-1 start despite losing Ehlers, a presumptive starter, meaning he’s had to learn new ways to contribute without stepping on the court.