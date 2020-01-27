Lincoln Christian hopes to earn Centennial Conference road trip to Kearney

The ultimate goal at the end of the boys basketball season is to get to the state tournament and eventually play in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The short-term objective this week for Lincoln Christian is simply to get to Kearney.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders (11-3) received a first-round bye in the Centennial Conference Tournament, which means they’ll meet Hastings St. Cecilia on Christian’s home floor Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.
Here’s where things turn drastically different than in past years. Lincoln Christian has hosted the final two rounds of the conference tournament every year since 1997. But this season, those boys games are being contested at Kearney Catholic on Friday and Saturday as part of an effort to move the tournament around to other sites each year.
The comforts of home, which the Crusaders have almost taken for granted over the years during conference tournament time, have been replaced by the prospect of an overnight road trip. The boys semifinals are slated for Friday night with the championship game Saturday.
“First we have to make sure we win tomorrow night (Tuesday),” Christian senior all-stater Justin Bubak said. “I think it’ll be fun staying in a hotel together. We’re all really close anyway, but the bonding experience we can get out of it will bring us together even more.”
Bubak admits he was a little surprised when he heard before the season that Christian wouldn’t be hosting this year.
“I never really considered the prospect of it moving,” Bubak said. “I’ve been coming here watching tournament games since third grade, watched my older brothers play in it. It’s something I always assumed would be here.”
Christian, tournament runner-up to Bishop Neumann last year, will be vying for its first Centennial Conference title since 2014 against a field that includes five other rated teams — C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic, C-1 No. 8 Neumann, C-1 No. 10 Boys Town, C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic and C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran.
The Crusaders are on a mission this season after falling short of expectations a year ago. Christian took third in the Class C-1 state tournament in 2018 and had almost the entire team intact for the next season.
But Christian, ranked No. 1 in the preseason, lost its first five games last season. The Crusaders recovered for a mid-season run, then faltered again late to lose to Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict finals and finish 17-9.
With three starters back this season, Christian began the season No. 5 in the C-1 ratings and has gradually worked their way up into the top three.
“It’s really nice to be overlooked rather than overhyped,” said Ashton Carlson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who averages 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
“It’s been a lot less weight on our shoulders,” Carlson added. “We know how good we are, we don’t care what other people think. We enjoy having that little chip on our shoulders realizing we can still be the No. 1 team in the state and that we can play with anyone in the state.”
The 6-5 Bubak, a C-1 all-stater the last two years, once again leads the way for the Crusaders, averaging a team-high 17 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Bubak, an inside-outside threat, is shooting 60% from the field and 71% at the free-throw line.
Bubak owns NCAA Division II scholarship offers from Nebraska-Kearney, Missouri Southern, Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State. He’s keeping all of his options open until after the season, however, as a number of Division I programs have begun showing interest recently.
Like previous seasons, Bubak has seen his share of junk defenses this winter designed to slow him down. That’s allowed teammates like Carlson, 6-6 junior wing Drew Beukelman, 6-foot junior point guard Gavin McGerr and 6-11 sophomore center Easton Marshbanks to become more prominent in the attack.
Beukelman is averaging 10.4 points per game and shoots 41% from beyond the three-point arc. McGerr’s first priority is to run the Crusader offense, but he’s become more of a scoring threat as the season has progressed.
Marshbanks, who averages six points a contest, is turning more assertive on both ends of the floor, and his development could have NCAA Division I colleges looking at him during the upcoming offseason.
“Justin is passing the ball well, rebounding and defending in addition to scoring,” Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. “Some all-state players have a counter in their heads and feel like they have to go out and get a certain number of points.
“But Justin isn’t like that,” the coach added. “He wants to win and he knows our best chance of winning is getting everyone involved. The two things I’m really pleased about from this team is how well they share the basketball and the effort they give defensively.”