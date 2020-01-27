Lincoln Christian hopes to earn Centennial Conference road trip to Kearney

Bubak admits he was a little surprised when he heard before the season that Christian wouldn’t be hosting this year.

“I never really considered the prospect of it moving,” Bubak said. “I’ve been coming here watching tournament games since third grade, watched my older brothers play in it. It’s something I always assumed would be here.”

Christian, tournament runner-up to Bishop Neumann last year, will be vying for its first Centennial Conference title since 2014 against a field that includes five other rated teams — C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic, C-1 No. 8 Neumann, C-1 No. 10 Boys Town, C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic and C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran.

The Crusaders are on a mission this season after falling short of expectations a year ago. Christian took third in the Class C-1 state tournament in 2018 and had almost the entire team intact for the next season.

But Christian, ranked No. 1 in the preseason, lost its first five games last season. The Crusaders recovered for a mid-season run, then faltered again late to lose to Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict finals and finish 17-9.

With three starters back this season, Christian began the season No. 5 in the C-1 ratings and has gradually worked their way up into the top three.