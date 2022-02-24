Lincoln Christian gives Ashland-Greenwood a push, but Bluejays run off with subdistrict crown

ASHLAND — With 30 seconds to go, Cale Jacobsen drove hard down the lane and finished with a thunderous two-handed slam, putting an exclamation point on Ashland-Greenwood’s night and his own.

“It felt nice,” Jacobsen said. “It felt real nice.”

Led by Jacobsen, the Bluejays are relentless aggressors on the court, always pushing the pace in transition and not giving up an inch on defense.

Despite Lincoln Christian holding a 14-11 lead late in the first quarter and trailing by just four points midway through the third quarter and threatening the Bluejays lead throughout the game, No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood just kept doing what they do every night.

They played the game their way in front of their home crowd and turned their early second-half four-point lead into a 74-57 win over Lincoln Christian in the C1-2 subdistrict final on Thursday night.

“Just stuck with our plan,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said. “They definitely made some runs. Their guards did a good job of getting in the lane and finishing strong, and their big is obviously hard to handle inside with his size and skills around the basket. We just stuck with our plan, and I felt like we didn’t get rattled when they made those runs.”

Marshbanks made his presence felt as the game wore on, scoring 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half on a series of post moves. Lincoln Christian also got high-level play from senior guard Ethan Berrier, who scored 14 second-half points.

“We know at this point of the year, it’s just a game of runs,” Jacobsen said. “Everybody’s good now. You’re not going to get a rollover. They came to play and brought a different challenge inside with (Easton) Marshbanks, who’s 7-foot. We knew they were going to make some runs, but for us, it was just staying consistent.”

Ashland-Greenwood (23-1) was led by Jacobsen’s game-high 28 points. The Bluejays still haven’t lost to a C-1 team this season and have now won 18 games in a row. Ashland-Greenwood is just one game away from making the state tournament.

“It feels great,” Mohs said. “This is obviously where you want to get to. You want to get to that sub-state final and take care of business. After this one more game, we can celebrate a little bit if we’re fortunate enough to move on.”

Lincoln Christian finishes its season at 15-9 record.

