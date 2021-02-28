Class A city boys basketball district finals preview: A-4 final guarantees a Lincoln team at state

Ron Powell previews the two Class A district boys basketball finals featuring Lincoln schools.
Monday's games
A-1: Lincoln North Star (12-9) at No. 1 Bellevue West (22-2), 7 p.m.: The Thunderbirds, ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps, appear to be on a mission to defend their Class A title, and Super-State point guard Chucky Hepburn is not about to let them stray off course. The Wisconsin recruit will have to contend with a pair of North Star senior guards in Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown who like to play at the same fast pace as Bellevue West. The fact North Star beat No. 5 Omaha Central on its home floor on Feb. 13, just six days before Central pushed Bellevue West to overtime on the road, gives the Navigators confidence coming in.
A-4: Lincoln East (9-12) at No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-2), 6:30 p.m.: East standout guard Carter Glenn will be undergoing shoulder surgery in March, but he’s determined to put off the procedure as long as possible. Glenn netted 25 points in an impressive 18-point win over Lincoln Southeast in Saturday’s first-round win, East's second win over the Knights this season. East upset Pius X 66-59 on Feb. 4 after Pius X won the first matchup between the teams 47-43 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Spartans will have Pius X’s full attention after the first two encounters.