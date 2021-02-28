Class A city boys basketball district finals preview: A-4 final guarantees a Lincoln team at state

Monday's games

A-1: Lincoln North Star (12-9) at No. 1 Bellevue West (22-2), 7 p.m.: The Thunderbirds, ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps, appear to be on a mission to defend their Class A title, and Super-State point guard Chucky Hepburn is not about to let them stray off course. The Wisconsin recruit will have to contend with a pair of North Star senior guards in Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown who like to play at the same fast pace as Bellevue West. The fact North Star beat No. 5 Omaha Central on its home floor on Feb. 13, just six days before Central pushed Bellevue West to overtime on the road, gives the Navigators confidence coming in.