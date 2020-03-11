Led by Millard North's stable of Mustangs, there's no shortage of thoroughbreds in Class A state tournament

Woodard says Murrell affects a game with his interior defense more than any player in recent memory.

“Max is the best rim protector there’s been in the Metro for years and years,” Woodard said.

Saint Thomas, a 6-5 junior and the team’s second-leading scorer behind Sallis, will likely pick up some Division I interest during the upcoming AAU season. Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 junior point guard, is also on the Division I radar screen.

The second-ranked Mustangs won the Metro Conference Tournament earlier this season, but they haven’t been unbeatable with a 21-4 record. Omaha Central, the No. 1 team in the ratings going into the postseason, pulled out an 83-81 overtime victory in the final weekend of the regular season on the Mustangs’ home floor behind a last-second layup by Max Polk and 37 points from Latrell Wrightsell Jr., another for-sure Division I recruit.

The next day, the Eagles came from behind in the fourth quarter to edge Omaha Westside 79-77.

“I feel good about where we’re at, but the only reason we’re No. 1 right now is because of when those wins (over Millard North and Westside) came,” said Central coach Eric Behrens, who led the Eagles to seven Class A state championships in eight seasons between 2006 and 2013.