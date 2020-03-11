Led by Millard North's stable of Mustangs, there's no shortage of thoroughbreds in Class A state tournament

Millard North’s boys basketball team, headlined by nationally sought-after Hunter Sallis, knew how to draw a crowd this season.
The Mustangs packed their gym for home games and sometimes produced overflow crowds that got to the point that the doors were locked and some spectators were unable to get in.
Thanks to the coronavirus, nearly all the fans wanting to see the greatest show in Nebraska high school basketball this season in person, full of high-flying dunks, intimidating blocked shots and dazzling three-point shooting, also won’t get in this weekend for their Pinnacle Bank Arena performance.
On the live stream, however, fans will notice right away. The Division I college talent isn’t restricted to just Millard North. It’s spread all over the eight-team Class A field.
“I haven’t seen this level of overall talent in the years I’ve been at (Bellevue) West,” said Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard, whose in his 22nd season at the Thunderbird helm, guiding them to four state titles and four runner-up finishes during his time. He also led Omaha Roncalli to a Class B state crown.
“Everybody has a couple Division I (college) players, and it’s so close and so competitive with so many good teams and players,” Woodard added. “If you played the state tournament on three or four straight weekends, you could very easily get three or four different winners.”
The conversation starts with Millard North and Sallis, a dynamic 6-foot-4 guard who can slither through the lane off the dribble and explode at the rim for a dunk, or stand outside and knock down three-point jumpers.
The fact that Sallis, the son of Nebraska High School Hall of Fame girls basketball legend Jessica Haynes, has been offered by Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon gives him instant national credibility.
“Hunter’s something else, he’s the real deal,” said Omaha South coach Bruce Chubick Sr., whose team is back at state after winning the 2019 title. “The first time I saw him play as an eighth grader, I thought, ‘He’ll play wherever he wants to play when he gets to college.’’’
Chubick says Sallis reminds him of Omaha North’s Mike McGee, a 6-5 guard who averaged an astounding 38.1 points per game his senior year in 1977. McGee was the career scoring leader in the Big Ten when his college career at Michigan finished in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in the NBA and got a pair of championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Mike McGee was a slasher who could finish at the rim a lot like Hunter does now,” Chubick said. “Hunter’s career is still to be determined, he’s got some miles to go.”
Millard North has three players in the lineup who have been offered by Nebraska — Sallis, 6-9 senior Max Murrell (Stanford signee) and 6-7 sophomore Jasen Green.
Woodard says Murrell affects a game with his interior defense more than any player in recent memory.
“Max is the best rim protector there’s been in the Metro for years and years,” Woodard said.
Saint Thomas, a 6-5 junior and the team’s second-leading scorer behind Sallis, will likely pick up some Division I interest during the upcoming AAU season. Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 junior point guard, is also on the Division I radar screen.
The second-ranked Mustangs won the Metro Conference Tournament earlier this season, but they haven’t been unbeatable with a 21-4 record. Omaha Central, the No. 1 team in the ratings going into the postseason, pulled out an 83-81 overtime victory in the final weekend of the regular season on the Mustangs’ home floor behind a last-second layup by Max Polk and 37 points from Latrell Wrightsell Jr., another for-sure Division I recruit.
The next day, the Eagles came from behind in the fourth quarter to edge Omaha Westside 79-77.
“I feel good about where we’re at, but the only reason we’re No. 1 right now is because of when those wins (over Millard North and Westside) came,” said Central coach Eric Behrens, who led the Eagles to seven Class A state championships in eight seasons between 2006 and 2013.
“Everything resets for districts, then for state. All that matters now is how you play on Thursday,” added Behrens, whose team fell to Omaha South in last year’s title game.
Bellevue West, the preseason No. 1 team, lost on its home court to Millard North by 10 on Valentine’s Day. That’s the Thunderbirds’ only loss since Christmas, a span that includes wins over state qualifiers Central, Westside and Creighton Prep.
The Thunderbirds have Super-State junior point guard Chuckie Hepburn, committed to Wisconsin, and a future Division I prospect in 6-6 junior forward Frankie Fidler.
“I feel extremely confident having Chucky on the floor,” Woodard said. “He does whatever is needed to win a game. If it calls for him to score a lot of points, he’s fine with that. If it’s driving, dishing and getting other guys involved, he’s probably the best in the state in making his teammates better.”
Chubick is quick to point out that South probably didn’t have the best individual talent on the floor at state last year, but that the Packers played the best team basketball in the final three games.
“The school that can come together and play for each other will win it,” Chubick said. “It should be a fun tournament. I hope we hang around.”