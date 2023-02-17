It's only fitting that the deepest race for the city championship in years came down to one final close game.

Lincoln Southeast outscored Lincoln North Star 8-2 over the game's final 1:22, getting an exclamation point dunk from Bangot Dak at the end, to edge the Gators 52-49 Friday at North Star.

The victory gives Southeast the city title. The Knights and Lincoln East both finished 4-2 against city foes, with Southeast's 19-point win over the Spartans on Jan. 24 providing the tiebreaker. East was rooting for a North Star win Friday, which would have given it the championship.

"In a year where the city is as good as it's been, we'll definitely take it," Southeast coach Joey Werning said. "I know our guys were excited about it. We have a bunch of competitors. Any time you can add a little more fire, I think, the better."

Friday's game saw four lead changes in the fourth quarter after Class A No. 6 North Star (15-8) rallied from a 12-point third-quarter hole to go in front.

The Gators used a 20-3 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a 32-20 deficit into a 40-35 lead. The North Star rally answered a 17-4 Southeast run that started midway through the second quarter and ended with Dak's bucket with 6:42 left in the third that gave Southeast the largest lead of the game for either team.

But Southeast (14-9), after going cold in the second half, scored nine of the next 11 points to go back in front 44-42 with 3:49 left on D'Marius Shumaker's four-point play.

That was followed a couple of minutes later by Brennon Clemmons' and-one for North Star to put the Gators up 45-44 with 1:53 to go.

Then things got interesting.

High-scoring North Star forward Antallah Sandlin'el fouled out with 1:22 left, and the Gators were hit with a technical foul as Sandlin'el went to the bench.

Southeast's Jake Hilkemann, who transferred from North Star before the start of the school year, then made both of the technical free throws to give Southeast a 46-45 lead.

BJ Bradford followed with a dagger three-pointer as the shot clock expired to put the Knights up 49-45 with 47 seconds to go.

Trailing 50-47, North Star had a final chance that ended in a turnover near midcourt and Dak's dunk with six seconds left to seal it.

"I guess we haven't learned our lessons yet, so we have to go back and coach them up a little better," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "I was very — very, very very — happy with how we played in the second half. Played great defense, got exactly what we wanted on offense, and we got back in the game,

"So it was disappointing to have things happen that cost us games. It's happened (to us) three or four times this year. So I have to do a better job of coaching us through that and making sure it doesn't happen again."

The loss was doubly painful for North Star, which was likely knocked out of contention for a No. 1 seed in districts. The Gators will most likely land as a No. 2 seed and have to win a road game to get to the state tournament.

Shumaker came off the bench to score a game-high 15 points for Southeast, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 3-for-3 from three-point range. He was the only Knight to reach double figures.

Clemmons and Kuet Gatwech each scored 14 for North Star, with Gatwech getting eight of the Gators' first nine points and Clemmons scoring nine in the second half.

Dak finished with eight points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots while battling Clemmons and Sandlin'el in the paint.