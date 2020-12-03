Lancaster County players get a crack at court time in Freeman's opening win over Palmyra

PALMYRA — The Lancaster County high school teams were sidelined on opening night of basketball season because of the three-week pause of winter sports instituted by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department last month doesn’t end until Monday.
But that doesn’t mean there weren’t Lancaster County basketball players on the court Thursday night.
A number who live in the Forbidden Zone had strong season-opening games for a pair of schools just a few miles on the other side of the Lancaster County line -- Freeman and Palmyra.
Lancaster County resident Carter Ruse scored 19 points to lead Freeman to a 52-41 boys road win over the Panthers in front of a crowd that included just two family members for each player on the boys and girls junior varsity and varsity squads.
“I’m just really grateful for the chance to play because a lot of my best friends live in Lincoln and they can’t play this weekend,” said Ruse, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who had six points in Freeman’s 20-4 first-quarter run to start the game.
“I wanted to come out and play for the kids who haven’t had their seasons start yet. I’m glad the Lancaster County leadership made the right decision today. Let the boys and girls play.”
Lancaster County players scored the first nine points of the game as Carter Ruse had a steal and layup and a three-pointer during that span, his older brother, Holden Ruse, had a driving layup and Palmyra’s Andrew Waltke had an offensive rebound and basket.
Waltke, a 6-3 junior and two-time all-state wide receiver who finished with 10 points, said about half of the Panthers’ players live in Lancaster County. While Palmyra is in Otoe County, the elementary school is west of there in Bennet, part of Lancaster County.
The Panthers’ high school wrestling team usually practices in Bennet, so their preseason workouts had to be moved to Palmyra to abide by the health directive.
“We’re lucky, very lucky,” Waltke said about being a Lancaster County resident on a basketball court for opening night. “We talk about it every day in practice how fortunate we are. We’re so close to so many kids from Lincoln who wish they could step on the floor, so we know we’re fortunate.”
For Palmyra, this is actually its second season dealing with COVID-19. The Panthers reached the Class C-2 state tournament last March, and it was the day before the first-round games that the strict 50-fan limit was imposed and the COVID-19 era in Nebraska began.
“That almost seems like yesterday. We went from being excited to play in the state tournament to worried that we might not get to play at all,” said Waltke, one of two starters back from that team. “It’s really hard to believe we’re still dealing with this after all this time.”
Hunter Pope and Alex Hatcher each added 10 points for the Panthers.
Freeman was supposed to play Lincoln Christian on Saturday, but now the Falcons will face Fairbury on Friday instead. Fairbury was scheduled to open with Christian on Friday.
“I told our guys yesterday to take advantage of every opportunity you get this season because games are going to postponed or canceled,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “It’s good we’re going to get two games this weekend and that we got the win tonight.”
Freeman girls 55, Palmyra 39
Sophomore guard Kaylee Bures hit eight three-pointers on her way to a game-high 29 points to pace the Falcons. Holly Wilen’s 19 points led Palmyra.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
