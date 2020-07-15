Knee injury slowing down Southeast's Hogan after basketball reopening in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ajantae Hogan usually holds nothing back offensively when he’s on the basketball court.

His quick first step, explosive jump and upper body strength make him fearless as a dunker in traffic off transition. The showtime play around the rim combined with an accurate midrange jump shot and his ability to shoot and score over shorter defenders at the three-point line gives him immunity from his coaches who might want a little more measured approach.

It’s that kind of arsenal that makes the 6-foot-4 Lincoln Southeast senior-to-be the best returning high school player in the city next winter after he averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game as a junior.

The first-team all-city selection, however, has been a bit more cautious the past four months when it comes to his health. First, he took the state’s partial COVID-19 shutdown in the spring to heart, venturing out to a park to shoot and work on his game alone when the weather allowed it and staying away from the basketball workouts that brought many of the city’s best high school and college players together at Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln.

“I was staying away from people at first, making sure I didn’t catch anything,” Hogan said.