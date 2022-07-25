Kissinger notches double-double to lead the Red team to win at NCA girls hoops game

If Bailey Kissinger hadn’t had a double-double in high school, and Monday night said she couldn’t remember any, the guard from Hastings St. Cecilia snagged one in her final game before playing for UNK.

Kissinger had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Reds’ 75-59 win over the Blues in the Nebraska Coaches Association girls game at Lincoln North Star High School. The boys game was not completed at press time.

“Obviously we've watched her for that play for a long time,’’ said Reds coach Aaron Sterup of North Bend, whose Tigers, with a win in the 2021 Class C-1 state final, kept Kissinger from a career sweep of state titles with the Bluehawks.

“The biggest thing is, she's obviously really great and all those things, but she's just the ultimate competitor right to the letter. You can see why she wins just about wherever she goes.”

Kissinger said she enjoyed the all-star experience, which came in the middle of preparing for her first season with the Lopers.

“It was super cool just to get to know a bunch of girls from across the state that are all awesome basketball players but also even better people,’’ she said. “I was thankful to be a part of it.”

The Reds’ scoring leader was Libby Trausch of Adams Central with 14 points. She made two of the Reds’ four 3-pointers that expanded her team’s 19-14 lead after one quarter to 37-22 at halftime. Carney Black of Elkhorn Valley had the other two.

“We were driving well, which caused the opponent to have to clog the lane a little bit,’’ Sterup said. “When that happened, we got some open shots and when you can knock down shots and that was the big difference. We hit shots and they didn't.

The Blues made one more trey than his team, but shot 33 times. Megan Belt of Millard South made three of the seven for 10 points and Macy Bryant from Class A state champion Fremont had team highs of 11 points and nine rebounds.

