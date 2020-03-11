'Kind of a gut punch:' Schools and teams adjust to new crowd limits for state basketball tournaments

"Basically your entire community was going to go down," Creech said.

Norris had one of the largest student showings at last week's girls state tournament, and activities director Mitchell Stine said the school was expecting similar attendance for Thursday's 9 a.m. game against top-ranked Omaha Skutt.

Stine said the kids are disappointed, but they understand the decision.

"You just try to be sympathetic, whether you're an adult, whether you're a parent, whether you're a kid, you're disappointing in the news," Stine said.

He added the school is hoping to stream the game onto TVs.

"You try to tell them there's many ways to support the team as this point," Stine added. "Send them a text, reaching out to them in person, phone call, all those social media media ways to try to be supportive of them. There's many ways to be supportive, it's just going to look a little bit different than what we have planned on, and that's unfortunate but at the same time that's what's being asked of us and that's what we'll do."

In the midst of juggling added duties Wednesday, coaches also needed to get their teams ready for the state tournament. Though they'll be playing in mostly empty arenas and gyms, there remains a big motivator.