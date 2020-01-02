Killer B's: Busch, Bard, Bazil hoist Lincoln Northeast over Southwest in seventh-place battle

Playing a seventh-place game in a conference basketball tournament in which the champion was crowned in a different calendar year is a little like eating leftover holiday goodies well after the fact.

But the Lincoln Northeast boys found a way to not only enjoy the dish put in front of them Thursday, but to come out of it hungry for more in the 2020 portion of their schedule.

The Rocket guard trio of seniors Carson Busch and Jake Bard and junior Pierce Bazil combined for 61 points as Northeast withstood a furious Lincoln Southwest fourth-quarter rally to down the Silver Hawks 72-69 on the final day of Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.

Because of weather issues that kept Kearney from traveling to Lincoln for their games on Monday, the fifth- and seventh-place boys games and the girls seventh-place contest were all played on Thursday, two days after Lincoln Pius X swept both the boys and girls titles.

“I think we did a good job,” said the 5-foot-11 Busch, who finished with 20 points, 10 in each half. “We let things go a little at the end, but it looks like we improved on the things we set out to clean up coming into this game. A win like this gives us confidence going forward that we can keep getting better.”