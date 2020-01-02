Killer B's: Busch, Bard, Bazil hoist Lincoln Northeast over Southwest in seventh-place battle

Playing a seventh-place game in a conference basketball tournament in which the champion was crowned in a different calendar year is a little like eating leftover holiday goodies well after the fact.
But the Lincoln Northeast boys found a way to not only enjoy the dish put in front of them Thursday, but to come out of it hungry for more in the 2020 portion of their schedule.
The Rocket guard trio of seniors Carson Busch and Jake Bard and junior Pierce Bazil combined for 61 points as Northeast withstood a furious Lincoln Southwest fourth-quarter rally to down the Silver Hawks 72-69 on the final day of Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.
Because of weather issues that kept Kearney from traveling to Lincoln for their games on Monday, the fifth- and seventh-place boys games and the girls seventh-place contest were all played on Thursday, two days after Lincoln Pius X swept both the boys and girls titles.
“I think we did a good job,” said the 5-foot-11 Busch, who finished with 20 points, 10 in each half. “We let things go a little at the end, but it looks like we improved on the things we set out to clean up coming into this game. A win like this gives us confidence going forward that we can keep getting better.”
The 5-8 Bard ended up with 19 points, 17 in the second half. Bazil, a 6-3 junior, finished with a game-high 22, knocking down a trio of three-pointers while also driving and finishing at the rim as well.
Busch, Bard and Bazil scored all 21 points Northeast (4-6) registered in the third quarter, helping the Rockets expand a 29-26 halftime lead to 50-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
“When we’re sharing the ball like we did today, we’re a lot tougher to guard,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “There were times earlier in the year we didn’t share the ball like we should’ve been, but today they came out working to find the best shot.
“Those guys (Busch, Bard and Bazil) are hard to stop,” the Rocket coach added. “They’re not huge, but they’re very skilled, and when we get the tempo up like we did in stretches today, they can score the ball.”
Southwest (3-6) got scoring from five sophomores and a freshman, and the young Silver Hawks heated up in the fourth quarter for 28 points to make things interesting.
The Hawks cut the deficit to 70-69 with 3.5 seconds left after a driving layup by sophomore guard Jared Bohrer, who had six of his team-high 17 points in the final period. A pair of free throws by Northeast sophomore Zander Beard produced the final score with one second remaining.
Another Southwest sophomore guard, Myles Hoehne, netted five of his 11 points in the last eight minutes.
“We weren’t as focused as we needed to be,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “This is a game that kind of baits you into not having a lot of energy, and that’s where we’ve got to have better leadership to make sure we’re ready to play. And Northeast is a team that will beat you if you’re not ready to play because they’re so talented defensively.”
In the boys fifth-place game, Grand Island used the combination of 21 points inside from 6-6 senior Them Koang and 16 on the perimeter from 6-2 senior guard Jayden Byabato to knock off Class A No. 9 Kearney 53-49.
Kearney captured the girls seventh-place contest 41-29 over Grand Island behind 15 points from Kierstynn Garner and 10 by Adison Wood.