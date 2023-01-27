Kearney beats Lincoln North Star to match last season's win total

Kearney shot its way to a 21-8 first quarter lead against Lincoln North Star, and then had to hold on all the way to the finish to get the win.

The Bearcats will take the 56-51 win against No. 10 Lincoln North Star though. And its one of its best wins of the season for Kearney, joining earlier wins against a Lincoln High team that has been ranked and a rivalry game win against Grand Island.

Kearney (12-4) has won five of its last six games, and has already matched its 12 wins from last season with at least eight games to go.

“Nobody really had high expectations for us, and nobody still really had high expectations for us,” Kearney senior Jack Dahlgren said. “But we just go out there and prove people wrong, and that’s what I love about this team. We’re kind of always underdogs.”

Kearney led the final 30 minutes of the game, but had to hang to the finish after North Star made three three-pointers in the final 90 seconds of the game, twice cutting its deficit to three points. Asher Endorf made two free throws with seven seconds left to seal the win.

Kearney made 11 three-pointers, with the five in the second half keeping North Star from taking a lead.

Dahlgren led Kearney with 22 points, including three three-pointers. Kearney coach Drake Beranek is really proud of how Dahlgren has improved over the past few years.

“He’s bled Kearney High blue and black and white,” Beranek said. “Just to see the emotion that he’s played with as a senior and the leadership he’s shown, I’m super-proud of that.”

Kearney sophomore forward Ben Johnson added 15 points, and Karter Lee had nine.

Kearney was also thrilled to avenge an earlier 65-50 loss against North Star (10-5) in the conference tournament.

“They beat us in the HAC Tournament when we really wanted to get to the championship, and they were kind of talking crap,” Dahlgren said. “So it was good to get them back from the HAC Tournament.”

After Kearney made four threes in the first quarter and led 21-8, North Star shifted into a zone defense that can be tough to go against with players that include 6-foot-8 center Brennon Clemmons and 6-8 forward Antallah Sandlin’el.

Then everything got a lot more difficult, and North Star kept chipping into its big deficit.

“Just the size that they have, its tough to match up, but our kids are going to fight,” Beraenk said.

Kearney led 28-18 at halftime. North Star sophomore Lazerek Houston put on a shown in the second half, scoring all of his 20 points after halftime on a combination of spectacular drives to the basket and four three-pointers.

But Kearney got two big three-pointers from Johnson in the fourth quarter to hold off the Gators.

“We talked about getting defensive rebounds, not giving up offensive rebounds and making shots, and those are the things that really helped us,” Beranek said.

It was a great start to a two-game weekend road trip through eastern Nebraska for the Bearcats. The team stayed in Lincoln on Friday night before heading to Omaha for an afternoon game against Omaha Benson.