Just like their father, Waverly’s Preston and Annie Harms are game-changing three-point shooters

When the Harms family gets together for a day off school or work, there’s one location they are often found at — the Waverly high school gym.

After all, basketball seems to run through the Harms family genes. Anthony Harms is one of the best three-point shooters ever to play in the state, with his 1,643 career points making him a Hall of Famer at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Now he’s overseeing a new group of elite three-point shooters at Waverly that have the same last name. His son, Preston is a junior on the boys varsity team, while daughter Annie is a freshman starter for the girls varsity team.

Unsurprisingly, Preston and Annie Harms are also known for their three-point shooting. Preston Harms currently averages 12.3 points per game this season, while Annie’s 6.4 points per game mainly come from beyond the arc.

Seeing his children find their own individual success shooting the ball is certainly a source of pride for Anthony Harms, but more important to him is the time and effort that Preston and Annie have spent working towards getting better. Any basketball player knows that successful three-point shooting habits are built from hours and hours in the gym simply putting up shots from every spot on the court, something the Harms are experienced with.

“Three-point shooting is something we’ve both worked on a lot and it’s something that’s a big part of our game, so we pride ourselves on that,” Preston Harms said.

Those skills have helped Preston Harms become one of Class B No. 5 Waverly’s most important players, and one whom the Viking often look to for clutch late-game shots. While he recently missed three games due to a sprained ankle, Harms is back to full health as the Vikings are seeking a return to the state tournament.

Meanwhile, some early success in Annie Harms’ career has the Waverly girls team as a Class B contender to potentially make some noise in districts. While it can be difficult to be a consistent scorer early in a varsity career, flashes of great play from Annie Harms reveal a player with tremendous potential to grow over the next three seasons.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking (to play right away), but my teammates are really good so they made it more exciting than nerve-wracking,” Annie Harms.

Before the boys team plays, Preston and Anthony Harms are able to watch the first half of Annie’s game before heading into the locker room. While Anthony Harms has spent team coaching both the girls and boys varsity teams during his time at Waverly, he’s been relishing the chance to see his children play without the stress of coaching.

That isn’t to say he doesn’t still provide input from his assistant coaching role on the boys team, but every day of Waverly varsity contests is a family affair for the Harms. With basketball running through their veins, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“He does still coach us quite a bit, but not as much as he used to,” Preston Harms said. “He says that he doesn’t yell as much, and I think he’s done a good job of that; he kind of just sits back and watches us play.”

