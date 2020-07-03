Jacobsen ready to balance AAU basketball with high school football during September live period

Jacobsen took an unofficial visit to Omaha this past winter and has heard from a number of Summit League schools as well as Colorado State, Northern Colorado and Utah State.

While the September tournaments right now will have Division I coaches in the gym, many of the July tournaments will have games streamed to the coaches for them to evaluate players. Under summer director and Waverly boys coach Ryan Reeder, Supreme has been practicing at the newly opened Kinetic Sports Complex preparing for three July tournaments in Ames, Iowa (July 11-12), Kansas City (July 18-19) and Council Bluffs, Iowa (July 25-26).

Jacobsen and Supreme teammate Isaac Traudt of Grand Island are two of the state’s top high school prospects from the class of 2022. The 6-8 Traudt has seen his stock rise despite the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting as schools like his combination of height and perimeter skills. Traudt has picked up scholarship offers from Nebraska, Creighton, Kansas State, Missouri, Idaho, Wyoming, Northern Colorado and South Dakota since the end of the high school season.

Despite the individual attention he’s receiving, Traudt’s main goal this summer is much more team-oriented.