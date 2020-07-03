Jacobsen ready to balance AAU basketball with high school football during September live period

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely disrupted the men’s college basketball recruiting process with the April and July live viewing periods for the NCAA Division I coaches canceled and a live period added instead for September AAU tournaments.
Despite that schedule change, Ashland-Greenwood junior Cale Jacobsen, a Division I college hoops prospect who plays his AAU ball with Lincoln Supreme, is sticking to his original plan of playing football this fall and being the Bluejays’ starting quarterback in addition to his defensive back duties.
Jacobsen was a Class C-1 all-state wide receiver/defensive back a year ago as a sophomore, but the 6-foot-3 guard also was a C-1 all-state basketball player last winter, averaging 22.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
“We’ll try to play (football) Friday night and then hop in the car and go wherever we need to go on Saturday for basketball,” said Jacobsen, whose father, Brad, is the Ashland-Greenwood high school principal and the coach for his son’s Supreme 17s national team.
“I like playing football. Football is a school sport and that comes first, but I’m excited about September (basketball) and what happens there.”
Jacobsen has a Division II offer from Missouri Western and has been in contact with a number of Division I programs since June 15, the first day Division I coaches could call prospects from the class of 2022.
Jacobsen took an unofficial visit to Omaha this past winter and has heard from a number of Summit League schools as well as Colorado State, Northern Colorado and Utah State.
While the September tournaments right now will have Division I coaches in the gym, many of the July tournaments will have games streamed to the coaches for them to evaluate players. Under summer director and Waverly boys coach Ryan Reeder, Supreme has been practicing at the newly opened Kinetic Sports Complex preparing for three July tournaments in Ames, Iowa (July 11-12), Kansas City (July 18-19) and Council Bluffs, Iowa (July 25-26).
Jacobsen and Supreme teammate Isaac Traudt of Grand Island are two of the state’s top high school prospects from the class of 2022. The 6-8 Traudt has seen his stock rise despite the COVID-19 restrictions on recruiting as schools like his combination of height and perimeter skills. Traudt has picked up scholarship offers from Nebraska, Creighton, Kansas State, Missouri, Idaho, Wyoming, Northern Colorado and South Dakota since the end of the high school season.
Despite the individual attention he’s receiving, Traudt’s main goal this summer is much more team-oriented.
“I don’t want to lose a game, I want to win every single tournament,” Traudt said. “I’ll just have a really good time because we’re all really close on this team and we play well together. It should be a lot of fun.”
Both Jacobsen and Traudt found ways to work and improve their games the past few months without organized AAU activities or school facilities at their disposal during the lockdowns.
Both Jacobsen and Traudt began coming down to the gym at Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln multiple times a week this spring for basketball workouts that eventually became star-studded events full of Division I talent. North Star Super-Stater and Oklahoma State freshman Donovan Williams was a regular as well as his high school teammate, senior-to-be Kwat Abdelkarim, another potential Division I recruit in the Supreme program.
As time went on, former Lincoln Pius X Super-Stater, Husker and current South Dakota State sophomore-to-be Charlie Easley and Oregon redshirt freshman Lok Wur (former Papillion-La Vista South all-stater) joined the mix, in addition to Missouri-Kansas City’s Josiah Allick (North Star graduate) and a pair of Millard North all-state stars getting big-time college offers in Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas.
“You’re going to learn a lot going against tons of college kids and high level high school kids like that,” said Jacobsen, who also did 1-on-1 session with local basketball coach/instructor Thomas Viglianco during the spring. “I’m excited to see here in July how it all turned out.”
Lincoln Northeast standout Pierce Bazil, a 6-3 senior-to-be and another key player on the Supreme 17s team, was the central figure in the Cross The Line basketball activities. His father, Austin Bazil, is the senior minister at the church.
“We always try to play there (at the church) every Monday and Friday outside the high school season with guys I grew up playing with,” Bazil said. “But when guys like Cale and Isaac started coming on a regular basis, they really helped me get better.”
Like Jacobsen and Traudt, Bazil is looking forward to the recruiting opportunities that may open up in the next few weeks. Bazil has heard from South Dakota, Wofford, South Dakota State and North Dakota State.
“Coach Reeder has been really been helping me, getting my name out to the Division I coaches,” Bazil said. “It’s amazing, I’m really glad I chose to come here for AAU.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!