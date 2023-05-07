Amie Just Husker sports reporter/columnist A Funk native and graduate of Lincoln Southeast, Amie Just joined the Journal Star as sports columnist after spending five seasons covering football for the New Orleans Times-Picayune and the Missoulian in Missoula, Montana. Follow Amie Just Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The large trophies are impossible to miss.

There’s no formal display at Parkview Christian. Well, not yet. Walk into the school’s small main office, and there they are: proudly displayed on the right side of the counter.

Not too long ago, the Patriots’ current reality would have been a far-fetched fever dream.

In 2008, Parkview went 0-8 in football and 0-17 in boys basketball.

Fifteen years later, there’s plenty to celebrate.

The Patriots have won three state titles in the past two academic years, 2022’s D-2 boys basketball title, 2022’s D-6 football title and 2023’s D-2 boys basketball title.

Only seven schools in NSAA history have won consecutive basketball titles with at least one football title during their hoops streak.

For a school that only began offering most sports in the 1990s, Parkview’s emergence as a force in Nebraska’s smallest classification is a recent development. Eight years ago, the football team was 2-6 and the girls' basketball team didn’t win a game, going 0-24. Three years ago, the football team was 2-6.

How’d they turn things around?

No one person deserves the credit for Parkview’s athletic success. It’s been a yearslong process, culminating in getting the right people in the right place and developing the 215 students who find sanctuary on Parkview’s small campus just off Superior and North First.

They dropped from 8-man to 6-man for football. They made crucial hires, like principal and football coach P.J. Book and basketball coach Nate Godwin. They’ve retained teachers, cultivated the kids who have been in their school for years and brought in other students who needed fresh starts.

Together, they’ve created a familial atmosphere that has, in turn, turned their athletics around.

“Family is the most important thing in the world,” senior Viktar Kachalouski said. “Some people become family. Some people are already your blood family, but family is more than just your blood. It’s people who support you. It’s people who love you. People who will help you no matter what you’re going through and no matter what problems you have.”

That is Parkview.

Here are five of their stories:

I: Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview senior guard

Viktar Kachalouski smiled.

Standing atop a blue, 8-foot ladder, the Parkview Christian senior star cut the last two strands of the net. After the final snip, Kachalouski twirled the net around in triumph to cheers from the stands at Pinnacle Bank Arena before slipping it on like a necklace.

It’s 10 p.m. in Lincoln. Five thousand miles away in his home country of Belarus, it’s 6 a.m. His family was watching on TV, trying to be quiet so as not to wake the neighbors.

Kachalouski hasn’t been home in years.

He last hugged his mother in September 2020 before he boarded a plane to Istanbul, Turkey. From there, Kachalouski flew to Chicago — a 13-hour flight — before flying on to Nebraska.

There will be no homecoming anytime soon for Kachalouski.

In Belarus, military service is compulsory for all men between the ages of 18-27 and lasts for 18 months. It’s geographically caught in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bordering Russia to the east and Ukraine to the north.

“Going home is not what I’m looking for,” Kachalouski said.

Instead, he wants to continue to pursue his education in hopes of playing American college basketball.

That’s why he came to the United States in the first place.

Of all places he could have possibly gone, how’d he land at Parkview Christian?

The answer: Vince Henzel, Parkview’s girls basketball coach.

Henzel, a longtime coach, has connections everywhere — including Eastern Europe. As the story goes, a coach from Belarus reached out to Henzel.

“The rest is history,” Godwin said. “The first time Vince told me about him, I looked him up on YouTube. I watched like 30 seconds of his film, and I was like, ‘OK. Super happy to have him.’”

Kachalouski knew very little English when he first arrived in Nebraska, but he knew basketball. Kachalouski had played on Belarus’ FIBA U16 European Championship team back in 2019 in a true point guard role.

Now, he prides himself on his athleticism and vision — both more developed than when he was mandated to play junior varsity due to transfer rules in 2020.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever coach another player like him,” Godwin said. “I hope so, but I’ve never had a player that worked as hard as him in practice and brought up the whole level of a team in practice and in games. He’s never cared about his stats. He’s always cared about just winning ball games.”

With Parkview’s wins came eye-popping stat lines for Kachalouski, who earned Lincoln Journal Star’s honorary captain award for this year’s Class D-2 all-state team.

In his senior season, the 6-foot-1 Kachalouski averaged 19.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The year before, Kachalouski — standing an inch shorter — averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds to help lead Parkview Christian to its first state basketball title.

But those two titles might not be it for Kachalouski.

Kachalouski didn’t play football. In fact, there’s little crossover between the two rosters at Parkview. This year, only four boys played both sports.

He’s in solid standing to contend for the Class D’s state title in the high jump, despite not participating before this year.

“He was like, ‘I think I’m going to try high jump,’” Godwin said. “And now he’s broken the school record.”

Kachalouski cleared 6-foot-5 at the Frontier Conference meet in late April, a mark that’s No. 2 in the state among Class D student-athletes and is tied for eighth regardless of class.

Parkview’s district meet is Wednesday, and state is May 19-20 for Classes C and D.

What’s next for Kachalouski? He’s weighing his options between a few four-year colleges and junior colleges and hopes to make a decision soon.

“I’m glad I came to Parkview Christian,” Kachalouski said. “It feels great that they created a school like that, that we can achieve our goals. And not just sports. It’s bigger than that.”

II: P.J. Book, principal and football coach

Walk into Book’s office and you’ll see it.

Behind his cluttered desk, a framed team photo from his state championship game is proudly displayed on the wall.

It doesn’t look out of place, but it’s apparent something else had been hanging there before. Before Book hung the black-framed photo, a 1996 rendering of what a free-standing Parkview Christian School would look like was adhered to the wall behind his desk. The school is currently attached to the south side of Calvary Community Church.

“I put it back there and said, ‘I’m gonna look at it every day so that we stay on mission of what our goal is,’” Book said. “We’ve progressed now to the point where we have a development director and she’s working to build financial support. So, she took (the rendering) and she said, ‘It’s going in my office now because it’s my mission.’

“I said, ‘All right. Well, we won the state championship. I like looking at this one. Something accomplished as opposed to something not yet accomplished.’”

Book has led Parkview’s football team since 2019 and has been principal since 2020. Before that, a two-year period saw three different people oversee Parkview’s head office.

“You have to have a product that you can promote and support consistently,” Book said. “And within that, we’re going to get stability in our kids.”

For basketball, that stability began in 2018 when Godwin was hired. For football, in 2019 with Book.

Only 10 boys went out for football that year. The team went 2-6. Boys basketball, however, had success, going 21-8 in Godwin’s second season and winning the third-place game for the school’s first medals at the state tournament. The year before? Parkview went 10-12.

“That all of a sudden was a springboard,” Book said. “The basketball team having some success let kids feel something that a lot of them had never felt before. ‘I’m a winner.’ It started to feed. The kids started to believe, believe we can do this.”

III: Nate Godwin, boys basketball coach

Few know Parkview Christian better than Nate Godwin.

His dad, Pastor Carl Godwin, founded the school in 1980, and Nate was a Patriot for his entire upbringing, graduating from the school in May 1999. He still holds three school records in basketball.

“I was born into Parkview,” Nate said. “I have a lot of pride for it, passion for it. For me, it’s about the school and it’s about the kids. It’s not about me. My win record, I couldn’t care less. Every year, I just invest fully into what the kids have, and if they win the whole thing, it’s awesome to go out on top.”

Godwin had been an assistant at Parkview in 2012 under then-head coach Garth Glissman (who is now the NBA’s vice president of basketball operations), but Glissman quit after one season so he could coach his son, Tevin, who was in fourth grade at the time.

Six years later, Parkview reached back out to Nate to see if he’d be interested in the head job. Under Godwin, Parkview’s ceiling has elevated with each year.

The Patriots won the third-place game in 2020, were D-2 runner-ups in 2021, and took home the championship in both 2022 and 2023.

Godwin has had the opportunity to leave for other coaching jobs, but right now, he’s not interested in going anywhere else.

“I’m excited for next season at Parkview,” Godwin said.

IV: Chandler Page, Parkview senior running back

A few tears ran down Chandler Page’s face.

No more time remained on the clock and the officials had blown their whistles. It was official: the Parkview Christian Patriots were state champs for the first time in school history.

Page was exhausted. The senior star running back ran for 281 yards with two touchdowns and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass in the Patriots’ 50-25 victory over Pawnee City.

“Some of the other boys were yelling as loud as I’ve ever heard them yell,” Page said. “It was just a fun moment.”

Parkview had been confident since the summer, writing their goals on the whiteboard in the weight room.

One, written in blue ink: State Champs.

A lofty aspiration for a team that had never posted a record better than 8-2, but coming off the 2021 season that saw Parkview have its second-best record in school history? They believed it was possible.

“We all had that desire to keep going,” Page said. “Do better than we did.”

They did. Parkview cruised to an 11-1 record — the only loss coming against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the second game of the season in a game that saw Page leave early due to a head injury sustained on a late hit.

Even still, Page rewrote Parkview’s record books.

Between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Page holds 14 school records. Most rushing yards in a game, season and career. Most rushing touchdowns in a game, season and career. Most receptions in a game and career. Most receiving yards in a game and career. Most points scored in a game, season and career. Plus, most career tackles.

For his efforts, Page was named the Nebraska 6-man player of the year for 2022. A monumental achievement for a kid who had attended Parkview for his entire life.

Page’s football days aren’t over. He’ll be playing for Doane this fall, suiting up at running back, and intending to study engineering.

But before then, he’ll finish up track season in hopes of returning to the state meet once again. Last year, Page placed seventh in the triple jump.

V: Maurice Reide, Parkview senior guard

Maurice Reide could have fallen through the cracks.

A freshman at North Star, Reide could sense that he needed a change. Not only did he feel he wasn’t playing at the right level, he wasn’t hanging out with the right crowd.

“I wasn’t surrounding myself with the people I should have been,” Reide said. “I wasn’t doing bad things, but it could have led to bad things. I couldn’t go down that path.”

Reide’s family first heard about Parkview through some mutual family friends and ultimately decided to transfer for his sophomore year.

Reide was skeptical at first. He was a public school lifer. He was used to large class sizes. He didn’t know if he’d have to wear a uniform. What would it be like going to school where you learn about religion?

“It was a very different shift over to what now I think is probably the best thing for a lot of people,” Reide said. “Not even just Parkview, just being a part of a smaller environment to help you build as a person.”

On the court, Reide blossomed.

As a junior, he flashed signs of greatness — hitting a school-record nine 3-pointers in a game against Humphrey St. Francis. For his seasonlong efforts, he earned honorable mention all-state honors.

By his senior season, Reide was a force. As he and Kachalouski led Parkview to a second-straight title, Reide averaged 19.6 points and six rebounds per game — earning first-team all-state honors.

“When I first came here as a sophomore, I was all over the place,” Reide said. “It’s crazy to think now that I’m a senior, going to go to college and pursue things that I want to do. I expected to get here one day, but it’s crazy how fast it came.”

Had Reide stayed at North Star, he doubts he would have embraced new things, like participating in NSAA-sanctioned speech or going out for track and field.

In speech this year, Reide participated in three categories: informative, oral interpretation of drama (OID) and entertainment. At districts, Reide placed sixth in informative — “super close to making it to state,” he said.

Book said those opportunities may not have been on the table for Reide if he was still at a big school focused on one thing. “Here, he had the opportunity and he did well. It pokes him a bit about the untapped potential he still has. There’s other things he can do and accomplish based on his skill set.”

On the track, Reide has three top 10 marks so far this season in Class D — his triple jump (No. 3 at 43 feet, 3.75 inches), his long jump (No. 8 at 20 feet, 8.75 inches) and in the anchor spot on Parkview’s 400 relay team (No. 10 at 46.26).

Once graduation is over, Reide will take his talents to Colorado Prep for his post-grad year with hopes of playing college basketball after that.

“I wouldn’t change anything that happened at Parkview, even the bad things,” Reide said. “If I could change those, I probably wouldn’t, because it molded me into who I am today.”

VI: Parkview Proud

For each person at Parkview, there’s a different story.

There are your Pages, who’ve been at Parkview for their entire upbringing. There are your Reides, who’ve been in Lincoln but came to Parkview late. There are your Kachalouskis, who’ve come from thousands of miles away for a shot at their American Dream.

“A lot of people use the phrase ‘Class A rejects,’ which is wrong,” Godwin said. “Our school is full of kids who maybe didn’t have an opportunity elsewhere, but have that opportunity at Parkview.

“During the process, we try to teach them how to become better men and, being a Christian school, teaching them about Christ and what that means to me, what that means to our staff, and that’s changed a lot of kids’ lives.”

Regardless of where they’re from, all 215 of the school’s kindergartners through seniors have found a home at Parkview.

It’s one they’re proud to represent — with and without the state titles.

“It’s a place where everybody can fit in and have a family,” Reide said. “That’s how I see Parkview. It’s not, ‘We go to this small school and it’s all sports-related.’ It’s a community and a family that everybody can be a part of.”

Photos: Parkview Christian, Pawnee City meet in six-man state championship