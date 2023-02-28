CRETE — After 90 minutes of intense coaching, Crete coach Tony Siske got to soak in the final 15 seconds of the district championship basketball game with a slight smile.

There were no more decisions to make. No more instructions to yell. Crete was going to win and lock up its spot at the boys state basketball tournament.

So Siske went to the baseline, near the end of the bench. He looked across the court at the student section and took in the standing-room-only crowd of about 1,700 spectators.

What a view. What a feeling.

“Just pride,” Siske said. “I’m just so happy for these guys. It feels like it means a lot to our student section, and our school and our community. We gave them another game to go to and support us.”

Crete had just completed the journey from an 11-14 record last year to this — 18 wins and a spot at state.

The fifth-ranked Cardinals beat unranked Waverly 60-41 on Tuesday, but for 3½ quarters, the game was close, intense and played at a high level.

Each time it looked like Crete would surge ahead, Waverly answered with a string of baskets and some stops. Waverly was the smaller team, with only one starter taller than 6-foot-1, but used speed and strength to drive to the basket.

Midway through the third quarter the game was tied at 30.

“It was just a battle,” Siske said. “It was a great district championship game. The final score doesn’t indicate how close it was, that’s for sure.”

Crete got its separation in the fourth quarter when junior guard Trace Egge came off the bench and made two massive three-pointers over a stretch of 2½ minutes, the second one putting the Cardinals up 49-41.

Egge was the only non-starter to score for Crete in the game, finishing with six points.

“They were playing off of certain guys and I wanted to try and spread the floor more,” Siske said. “He’s a shooter. I put him out there, and it paid off.”

After that Crete could get a little more conservative on offense. And Crete shot 7-of-9 on free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

Aiden McDowell led Crete with 17 points, Ben Ehlers had 14, Jabin Gardinar added 13 and Mason Crumbliss had 10.

Crete last played at the state tournament in 2018, when current Waverly coach Garrett Borcher was the Crete head coach.

Siske will take a third different team — and town — to the state tournament as head coach, after previously winning state titles at Scottsbluff and Norfolk.

“I’m extremely happy about this,” Siske said “It’s been a great move. We’ve had great support. They’ve welcomed not only me, but my kids. This group is special because they’ve put in a lot of work since we’ve been here. We didn’t have any seniors last year, and a lot of these guys were playing as freshmen and sophomores. I’m just so happy for them. Especially our two seniors (Gardiner and Crumbliss).

Gardiner is thrilled to have one more week with the guys.

“I’ve been with them for three years and I know them like family, so it’s great to go to state with them,” Gardiner said.

After starting the season 13-1, Crete went into the district final without having won a game in nearly one month following four straight losses. Those losses each came against ranked teams, but that many losses in a row can cause doubt for any team.

“You don’t want to lose your last four before a district final,” Siske said. “We just tried to emphasize that we wanted home court, we accomplished that, and now we just got to go out and reward ourselves.”

Waverly (12-11) was led by A.J. Heffelginer and Preston Harms with 12 points apiece. Sam Schernikau scored seven, including three great baskets in the third quarter that tied the game.

