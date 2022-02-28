'It was fun out there for those boys:' Thunderbolt dunkers bring the thunder in A-7 victory over Knights

The Lincoln Pius X boys hosted their own dunk competition Monday night.

Well, maybe not exactly, but there were plenty of flushes to go around.

No. 8 Pius X threw down six dunks in a 69-37 victory against Lincoln Southeast in an A-7 district semifinal victory at Pius X High School. Jack Hastreiter threw down three, his twin brother Sam slammed two and Brady Christiansen had one. And when the Thunderbolts weren’t making their own highlight reel on offense, they were anchoring down on defense well enough to make any defensive-minded coach smile.

Pius X opened the game with a 15-2 advantage and controlled the game in all areas against the Knights.

“Really proud of our defensive effort,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “Our guys bought into the game plan that we had. Our scout team did an outstanding job of preparing us. … We rebounded the ball well. We shot the ball really well on offense, and we got some big plays that got the crowd into it. It was fun out there for those boys.”

Five of the six dunks came off Lincoln Southeast turnovers. Pius X held the Knights to 38% shooting from the field and limited the Knights' post players to just two points.

“That comes with talking on defense and the game plan was really good,” Jack Hastreiter said. “I felt that we took them out for the most part the whole game.”

The Thunderbolts held a 26-12 halftime advantage and hit their stride in the third quarter, going on an 18-5 run over the last 4 minutes, 50 seconds.

Guards Jackson Kessler and Jared Bohrer each hit three three-pointers, which helped stretch the defense and allowed the Hastreiter twins and Christiansen to dominate in the paint.

Pius X (17-7) was led by Jack Hastreiter’s 15 points.

The Thunderbolts move on to play at Papillion-La Vista South on Wednesday in the district final.

Pius X currently sits eighth in wild-card points, meaning even with a loss Wednesday evening, they still might qualify for the state tournament. However, Spicka said he’d much rather win the district final and secure a spot in the tournament.

“There’s no security this time of year,” Spicka said. “You just want to go ahead and win one, make it to the next one and try to win that one as well.”

Lincoln Southeast’s season ended at 10-13. The Knights were led by Taye Moore’s 16 points.

