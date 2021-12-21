‘It was a lot of fun’: After finding its shooting touch in the second half, Ashland-Greenwood rolls to 65-43 win over Wahoo

Benji Nelson hit a pair of three-pointers to provide an early spark off the bench, but the Warriors’ lead didn’t last for long. Ashland-Greenwood put together a fierce scoring run to end the second quarter, cutting Wahoo’s lead from 12 down to 28-25 heading into halftime.

As soon as junior Brooks Kissinger scored a layup for Ashland-Greenwood’s first lead of the game at 31-29, there was no coming back for Wahoo. Instead, the Bluejays truly started firing on all cylinders. Jacobsen finished with a game-high 19 points and senior Evan Shepard followed with 17, but it was Parker whose shooting night truly symbolized Ashland-Greenwood’s second-half turnaround.

Parker had few opportunities in the first half, only to catch fire from three-point range. Parker’s four made three-pointers elevated the Bluejay lead from nine points to 17 points while sending the packed home gym into full voice.

“We didn’t shoot it well in the first half, and we told our kids at halftime to keep shooting the basketball because we have a lot of good shooters,” Mohs said. “We didn’t want guys losing their confidence because we want to play up and down and shoot the basketball, and in the second half we did that.”