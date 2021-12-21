‘It was a lot of fun’: After finding its shooting touch in the second half, Ashland-Greenwood rolls to 65-43 win over Wahoo

ASHLAND — With every shot it took, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team started having more and more fun.
The first quarter of a stellar Class C-1 showdown started Tuesday with almost none of Ashland-Greenwood’s shots falling, and the Bluejays soon trailed by 12 points late in the second quarter. In the halftime locker room, coach Jacob Mohs told his team to keep shooting, a message they clearly all took to heart.
All six of Ashland-Greenwood’s scorers equaled or improved on their first-half totals during a 40-point second-half outburst that culminated in a series of four straight made three-pointers from Max Parker. The Class C-1 No. 3 Bluejays might not have enjoyed their start, but it’s safe to say the finishing touches of their 65-43 win over No. 6 Wahoo were pretty fun.
“It was a lot of fun; in the first half those shots just weren’t falling but we knew they’d come,” said Ashland-Greenwood senior guard Cale Jacobsen.
Ashland-Greenwood’s (5-0) leading scorer this season, Jacobsen accounted for all four of the Bluejays’ first-quarter points. Jacobsen’s signature drives into the lane and quick handles didn’t result in their typical success early in the game, a testament to Wahoo’s (4-1) early defensive solidity.
Benji Nelson hit a pair of three-pointers to provide an early spark off the bench, but the Warriors’ lead didn’t last for long. Ashland-Greenwood put together a fierce scoring run to end the second quarter, cutting Wahoo’s lead from 12 down to 28-25 heading into halftime.
As soon as junior Brooks Kissinger scored a layup for Ashland-Greenwood’s first lead of the game at 31-29, there was no coming back for Wahoo. Instead, the Bluejays truly started firing on all cylinders. Jacobsen finished with a game-high 19 points and senior Evan Shepard followed with 17, but it was Parker whose shooting night truly symbolized Ashland-Greenwood’s second-half turnaround.
Parker had few opportunities in the first half, only to catch fire from three-point range. Parker’s four made three-pointers elevated the Bluejay lead from nine points to 17 points while sending the packed home gym into full voice.
“We didn’t shoot it well in the first half, and we told our kids at halftime to keep shooting the basketball because we have a lot of good shooters,” Mohs said. “We didn’t want guys losing their confidence because we want to play up and down and shoot the basketball, and in the second half we did that.”
Ashland-Greenwood also successfully limited sophomore guard Marcus Glock, usually one of Wahoo’s top scorers, to just four points. Nelson led the Warriors with 11 points and junior Owen Hancock followed with nine.
Ashland-Greenwood is now one of four unbeaten teams left in Class C-1, and with wins over No. 5 Milford and No. 6 Wahoo in its last two games, the Bluejays could be looking at a No. 1 ranking in their class. That sounds pretty good to Jacobsen, who missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his ACL last December.
Last year, he had to watch from the sidelines as Wahoo cruised to a 16-point win in the rivalry game. With Jacobsen on the court this time around, the result was much different. With the senior guard at the helm, there’s no doubt that Ashland-Greenwood could be a state-tournament contender in Class C-1.
“Their defense was really heavy in our gaps, so we were struggling moving the ball, but in the second half we really started moving the ball better, which led to more gaps and shots for us overall,” Jacobsen said. “Playing Wahoo is big, and I have lots of respect for everything they do over there; they’re a heck of a team and I’m sure we’ll see them down the road.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7