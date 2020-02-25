It's Malcolm in the middle as Saltzman hits game-winning shot to lift Clippers; Crusaders advance, too

“It was great for Malcolm, it couldn’t happen to a better kid.”

When the teams met in January, Milford pulled out a 52-51 home win on a three-pointer in the final seconds. This time, it was eight three-pointers in the second half and overtime (two of which were banked in) that helped Malcolm overcome a 27-22 halftime deficit.

The Clippers hit four treys in the third quarter to take a 38-37 lead into the final period. Milford (11-13) led 53-51 with :15.9 left after a free throw by Isaac Yeakley, but the Clippers forced the extra session after a pair of foul shots by Little with :4.8 remaining.

Milford coach Tony Muller tried to get a timeout to set up for the final play as his team hurried the ball up the floor, but the officials didn’t see or hear him.

Milford staked out a five-point lead in overtime on a layup by Yeackley and a three-point play from 6-5 sophomore Seth Stutzman, who finished with a game-high 21 points.

But Malcolm refused to go away, eventually tying it on an offensive rebound and basket by Little with 1:32 left and a three-pointer from the corner by Little at the 58-second mark after a pair of missed free throws by the Eagles. Little, a 6-2 senior, finished with team-high 19.