'It’s kind of a unique thing’: Pius X’s senior trio of three-point shooting 6-foot-6 forwards reflects Thunderbolts’ versatile offense

The returning members of the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team don’t need any additional motivation for the start of their season. They’ve been carrying it with them since last March.
It all stems from Pius X’s heartbreaking loss in the opening round of the Class A state tournament last season. After Pius X tied the game with just 3.8 seconds left, Millard West’s Evan Meyersick made a dramatic last-second shot that ended the Thunderbolts’ season.
As a constant reminder of how close they were, it’s safe to say the number 3.8 has stayed in the mind of Pius X’s seniors since.
“We made shirts for everybody that said ‘Finish’ and put '3.8' on the back,” senior Brady Christiansen said. “We’re using that as a team to push forward, and always have that in the back of our head how our season ended last year and how we want it to end this season, which is a state title.”
Pius X’s hopes of a better finish this time around start and end with the senior trio of Jack and Sam Hastreiter and Christiansen. Sam Hastreiter is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 9.3 points per game last season, while Christiansen (5.8 points per game) and Jack Hastreiter (4.1 points per game) are also set for much bigger roles.
All three played summer basketball, Christiansen and Jack Hastreiter for Lincoln Supreme and Sam Hastreiter for Nebraska Supreme’s AAU team. Jack Hastreiter and Christiansen developed confidence as their team’s go-to scorers, while Sam Hastreiter developed defensively and as a passer while other players took on scoring roles.
All three secured college basketball scholarships in recent months, with Christiansen (Washburn), Sam Hastreiter (North Dakota State) and Jack Hastreiter (South Dakota State) all committing to their respective schools. Those developmental months over the summer improved their skills and also gave them the most experience on the team by far.
“Us three are definitely leaders and we push the guys who are coming in from the football season and haven’t played in a while if they need that kick-start back into it,” Jack Hastreiter said.
“Coach wanted us to set the tone right away, and we just knew that we’d be the base of the team this season and our leadership was going to play a huge part in our success,” Christiansen said.
Plus, there’s no denying this year’s Pius X team has a unique combination of talents. It wasn’t long ago that Pius X won a Class B state championship with 6-foot-2 Austin Jablonski at center, so having a core trio of 6-6 players in Christiansen and the Hastreiter bothers is a new feeling. Add in 6-4 James Frank, a key contributor on Pius X’s football team and 6-8 sophomore Treyson Anderson, and the Thunderbolts have the pieces to compete down low.
Tommy Dworak, Jackson Kessler, Sammy Manzitto, Jack Noel and Jack Reiling are other Thunderbolts who should contribute this season, in addition to a key transfer from Lincoln Southwest: senior guard Jared Bohrer, a 13.4 point-per-game scorer for the Silver Hawks last season.
“Our assistant coach Adam Brill is kind of our offensive guru, and he’s really been working with these guys,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “We’ve been trying to be able to use some of the concepts we used in the past and some new things that play to the strengths of these guys. It’s kind of a unique thing that we’ve never had in the past, because we’ve always been a shorter team.”
Despite losing their two leading scorers from last year in Sam (14.9 points per game) and Charlie Hoiberg (10.6 points per game), the Pius X offense isn’t likely to slow down. Three-point shooting is a big part of the Thunderbolt offense, and when even the tallest players on the court are dangerous from beyond the arc, it should create spaces for Bohrer and other guards to run into.
Much of the offseason motivation has been used up practicing such shots, something that should bode well for Pius X’s chances of making it back to the state tournament.
“The drills we do have been three-point oriented, and I think our percentage is only going to go up with how much work we’ve put in the offseason focusing on that in particular,” Jack Hastreiter said.
