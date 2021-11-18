'It’s kind of a unique thing’: Pius X’s senior trio of three-point shooting 6-foot-6 forwards reflects Thunderbolts’ versatile offense

“Our assistant coach Adam Brill is kind of our offensive guru, and he’s really been working with these guys,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “We’ve been trying to be able to use some of the concepts we used in the past and some new things that play to the strengths of these guys. It’s kind of a unique thing that we’ve never had in the past, because we’ve always been a shorter team.”

Despite losing their two leading scorers from last year in Sam (14.9 points per game) and Charlie Hoiberg (10.6 points per game), the Pius X offense isn’t likely to slow down. Three-point shooting is a big part of the Thunderbolt offense, and when even the tallest players on the court are dangerous from beyond the arc, it should create spaces for Bohrer and other guards to run into.

Much of the offseason motivation has been used up practicing such shots, something that should bode well for Pius X’s chances of making it back to the state tournament.

“The drills we do have been three-point oriented, and I think our percentage is only going to go up with how much work we’ve put in the offseason focusing on that in particular,” Jack Hastreiter said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.