'It’s fun to play with that': Hoiberg twins blazing their own trail on Pius X's boys basketball team

When Sam and Charlie look for advice shooting the ball, however, father knows best.

“Dad’s still the best shooter in the family,” Charlie said. “He can go three years without shooting a basketball, come into the gym and make 10 straight (three-pointers) without touching the rim.”

In the four months between the end of Coach Hoiberg’s stint with the Bulls last winter and accepting the Husker job, the twins took advantage of their father being able to spend more time working with them.

“He’s always helped us out, but he was able to get to more games last winter and tell us what we’re doing,” Sam said of his father. “He’s always been there to work with us in the gym. If our shot is struggling, we always go to him.”

So when dad’s Huskers host Jack and the rest of the Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, who will the twins be rooting for?

“We’ll definitely be cheering for both a little bit, but probably more Nebraska because our brother doesn’t play a ton,” Sam said. “We probably won’t care all that much about the outcome.”