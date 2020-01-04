'It’s fun to play with that': Hoiberg twins blazing their own trail on Pius X's boys basketball team

Their father is a renowned basketball coach after a playing career as a 6-foot-4 All-American guard at Iowa State and 10 years in the NBA.
Their older brother, Jack, now plays for one of the elite college basketball programs in the country as a walk-on at Michigan State, and their older sister, Paige, was a standout girls high school player in Iowa who once scored 31 points in a game.
Those are tough acts on the court to follow for twin brothers Sam and Charlie Hoiberg, the youngest of Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s and his wife, Carol’s, four children.
The 6-foot junior guards, however, are quickly making a name for themselves as major contributors on Lincoln Pius X’s 9-0 boys basketball team, the only undefeated squad remaining in Class A.
They’ve proven to be up to the task of performing at a high level under the pressure that comes with the family name, while also making a smooth transition into a Thunderbolt program that raised the bar in terms of expectations after capturing the Class B state title a year ago and extending its winning streak to 20 games with its hot start this season.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure with it, but we welcome it,” Sam said, referring to the Hoiberg basketball legacy that can sometimes lead to some verbal abuse from the opposing teams’ fans. “It’s fun to play with that, it’s kind of been there our whole lives, so we’re used to it.”
Sam and Charlie spent their first two years of high school at Hinsdale Central in the Chicago area, where Jack finished his prep career after their father made the move from Iowa State to the Chicago Bulls.
“We saw our brother go through it in Chicago, so we were ready for it when we finally made it to varsity basketball,” Charlie said.
Sam, a starter, is averaging 16.8 points per game this season along with five rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He hit the game winner in the final seconds of his first game in a Pius X uniform — a 58-56 victory over No. 6 Creighton Prep in the season opener.
Charlie is one of the first players off the bench and is averaging seven points a contest after scoring a team-high 18 points in second-ranked Pius X’s 68-62 win over No. 8 Lincoln North Star in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final on Tuesday.
They not only look alike, but their basketball games are almost identical, as well. Both Sam and Charlie are as comfortable driving the ball to the basket as they are knocking down rainbow three-pointers from deep.
And when they go to the hole, the twins utilize all options open to them. They have the ability to absorb contact and still finish with either hand over taller defenders or kick out to Pius X’s wide array of three-point shooters, like senior and returning all-stater Kolbe Rada, the team’s leading scorer at just under 18 points a contest.
Throw in high energy on the defensive end that makes it difficult on opponents’ guards and a strong work ethic in practice, and coach Brian Spicka says the twins emulate the kind of players who have been going through the Thunderbolt program for years.
“They’re a lot like the other kids we have in our program both in terms of basketball skills and what kind of people they are,” Spicka said. “Sam and Charlie are both very humble and respectful, but they’re also hard-working and extremely competitive. I think that’s why it’s been a pretty seamless transition for them.”
Sam and Charlie said both their father and older brother have influenced their basketball games. Jack averaged 14.8 points per game as a senior in high school and earned all-conference honors after adding the dribble-drive to his game, something the twins took note of.
“Jack got really good driving to the hoop his senior year and we both learned from that,” Sam said about his 5-11 older brother. “Seeing what he was able to accomplish has made me want to focus more on basketball.”
When Sam and Charlie look for advice shooting the ball, however, father knows best.
“Dad’s still the best shooter in the family,” Charlie said. “He can go three years without shooting a basketball, come into the gym and make 10 straight (three-pointers) without touching the rim.”
In the four months between the end of Coach Hoiberg’s stint with the Bulls last winter and accepting the Husker job, the twins took advantage of their father being able to spend more time working with them.
“He’s always helped us out, but he was able to get to more games last winter and tell us what we’re doing,” Sam said of his father. “He’s always been there to work with us in the gym. If our shot is struggling, we always go to him.”
So when dad’s Huskers host Jack and the rest of the Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, who will the twins be rooting for?
“We’ll definitely be cheering for both a little bit, but probably more Nebraska because our brother doesn’t play a ton,” Sam said. “We probably won’t care all that much about the outcome.”
Their older brother Jack turned down golf scholarships to walk on Michigan State’s basketball team. Sam’s goal is to play college basketball and follow his father into the coaching ranks, so he intends to play AAU tournaments in April with his Chicago club team, Breakaway Basketball. That may mean missing high school golf with the Thunderbolts in the spring.
Charlie was a member of Hinsdale Central’s Illinois boys state high school championship golf team in the fall of 2018 as a sophomore, and he’ll likely go out for Pius X’s team in the spring.