‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great:’ Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state

Look out, Lincoln — the state’s high school basketball teams are coming.

With this season’s boys and girls state tournaments condensed into one jam-packed week of action, several towns and school communities will descend on the Capital City and not leave until their teams are crowned as state champions.

State basketball week is always a busy time for schools seeking to cheer on their teams in Lincoln, but this year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.

Fourteen different schools qualified both their boys and girls basketball teams for their respective state tournaments: Omaha Central, Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Skutt, Blair, Beatrice, Waverly, Grand Island CC, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Shelton, Falls City Sacred Heart, St. Mary’s and Wynot.

At the basketball-crazy school of Falls City SH, the intertwined tournament poses a new challenge because the boys teams make up a big portion of their student section for the girls games, and vice versa. Playing for state championships is the expectation for the Irish, who could raise state championship trophies at Pinnacle Bank Arena on back-to-back days.

“It’ll be different but it’ll be great,” Falls City SH senior Erison Vonderschmidt said. “I think we’re both looking forward to it, but we have to work for our spots to get there first.”

There should be a strong cheering section from Falls City throughout the tournament. Another well-represented town is Humphrey. The Bulldogs from Humphrey/LHF qualified both their boys and girls teams, and the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers will also play in the D-2 girls state tournament.

Just like Falls City SH, both the boys and girls basketball teams from Omaha Skutt have aspirations of raising state championship trophies on Friday and Saturday. The SkyHawks usually bring large student sections with them to Lincoln, and this year’s tournament should be no exception. With their spring break falling on the same week as the state tournament, Skutt’s Peyton McCabe is expecting her schoolmates to travel well.

“I think we’re just so blessed to have good coaches and good kids at our school that it’ll be awesome to have both teams down there playing,” she said. “I’m hoping our student sections will be as excited as we are for this week.”

It’ll be a busy week for the entire McCabe family, too, because Taylor McCabe also made the state tournament for Fremont. If both Peyton and Taylor make it all the way to the state finals, that’ll be six games in six days for the McCabe family.

However, a busy week often equals a good week, a lesson that the Waverly boys and girls teams learned in the district finals. With the girls team playing Scottsbluff and the boys playing Sidney in the district championships, Waverly’s teams spent several days together out west. Both teams returned home with championship plaques, something that has energized the entire school community.

“It was definitely a lot of fun having them cheer us on the night before and for us to win and then to cheer for them, too, made it awesome to come together,” Waverly junior Paige Radenslaben said.

“The whole mood in the school has changed; it’s a totally positive attitude because we get to go to PBA and Devaney,” added senior Cole Murray.

Indeed, there’s no such thing as a bad week when playing state tournament basketball. It’s impossible for every team to achieve its championship aspirations, but the friendship of a week spent together often creates lifelong memories. This year’s tournament will be unique in that regard, and will be a week worth remembering for many school communities.

Whether it’s his teammates on the boys teams or his classmates on the girls squad, Omaha Skutt forward Jake Brack is looking forward to "almost living" in Lincoln over the next week. It’s safe to say he won’t be alone in that endeavor.

“It’s going to be awesome doing boys and girls in the same week because I feel like we’re going to have a lot more people down there,” Brack said. “It’s going to be a really good environment for all the games and I’m excited for them.”

