‘It just felt right’: Pius X’s Sam Hastreiter commits to North Dakota State, becoming the latest Nebraskan to go north

The Hastreiter family is going to get very familiar with the roads leading north out of Nebraska.

After taking a pair of visits to North Dakota State and South Dakota State in the past month, Lincoln Pius X seniors Jack and Sam Hastreiter both found the right college basketball program for them — even if they’ll be three hours away.

After Jack Hastreiter committed to South Dakota State last Thursday, Sam Hastreiter wasn’t far behind, announcing his commitment to North Dakota State on Tuesday. The twin brothers each found the school where they’d fit best, and the timing was right to make it official this week.

“Everything they had with the coaching staff and the players they have, it just felt right; it’s where I felt I’d be most happy,” Sam Hastreiter said.

The brothers will share the court for Pius X again this winter, but after that, their sibling rivalry is back on. Both North Dakota State and South Dakota State compete in the Summit League, and are solid programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in the past five years.