‘It just felt right’: Pius X’s Sam Hastreiter commits to North Dakota State, becoming the latest Nebraskan to go north

The Hastreiter family is going to get very familiar with the roads leading north out of Nebraska.
After taking a pair of visits to North Dakota State and South Dakota State in the past month, Lincoln Pius X seniors Jack and Sam Hastreiter both found the right college basketball program for them — even if they’ll be three hours away.
After Jack Hastreiter committed to South Dakota State last Thursday, Sam Hastreiter wasn’t far behind, announcing his commitment to North Dakota State on Tuesday. The twin brothers each found the school where they’d fit best, and the timing was right to make it official this week.
“Everything they had with the coaching staff and the players they have, it just felt right; it’s where I felt I’d be most happy,” Sam Hastreiter said.
The brothers will share the court for Pius X again this winter, but after that, their sibling rivalry is back on. Both North Dakota State and South Dakota State compete in the Summit League, and are solid programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in the past five years.
Plus, another element that brought Sam Hastreiter to North Dakota State was the presence of former Pius X guard Kolbe Rada. A former all-state guard for the Thunderbolts, Rada initially committed to Washington University in St. Louis but transferred to the Bison after the school’s 2021 season was canceled.
“He was a senior when I was a sophomore in my first year of varsity, and he really took me under his wing,” Sam Hastreiter said. “I learned a lot from him, and it’s going to be awesome to play college basketball with him.”
A 6-foot-7 forward, Sam Hastreiter averaged 9.3 points and 5 rebounds per game for Pius X last season before elevating his recruiting stock over the summer. Heading into the summer circuit, most of the players on Nebraska Supreme’s UAA team were undecided about their college plans.
Now, they’re reaping the benefits of their hard work and successful summer. Isaac Traudt (Virginia), Jasen Green (Creighton), Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago) and William Kyle II (South Dakota State) are among Hastreiter’s teammates who played their way into scholarship offers.
“When we started out, the only dudes who had Division I offers were Jasen and Isaac,” Sam Hastreiter said. “It was crazy to see everyone gaining more interest and getting offers, and I think all of us are going to play college basketball which is really sweet.”
