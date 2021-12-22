‘It can just be anybody on any given night’: Lincoln Northeast’s versatile offense has Rockets off to 6-0 start

“Coming over here, (I noticed) there’s a lot of heart,” Gatnoor said. “Whatever the coach gives me, whatever the team gives me I’ll do it for them; even though I’m not starting over here I love playing and I have a lot of fun.”

The final piece of the puzzle to fall into place for Northeast this season has been the play of Lang, the team’s junior point guard. Lang is currently averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but as his teammates are quick to point out, Lang’s most impressive statistic is that he’s dished out 18 assists this season while only turning the ball over twice.

“You look at Class A you’ve got a lot of scoring point guards, but if you look at Jalen his assist to turnover ratio is nine to one, and there’s no other point guard in Class A doing stuff like that,” Valdez said.

Well, Valdez conceded that level of talent might be present at Millard North or Bellevue West, the other two undefeated teams remaining in Class A. After a quick break, the Metro Conference Tournament and Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament could end all three team’s unbeaten runs.