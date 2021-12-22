‘It can just be anybody on any given night’: Lincoln Northeast’s versatile offense has Rockets off to 6-0 start

When it’s time for their "war rebounding" drill, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team’s practices can get pretty physical.
That tough competition and the skills learned in the drill have led to a well-rounded rebounding effort where six Lincoln Northeast players are averaging 3.5 rebounds per game or better. However, that’s not out of the norm for a team that’s as well-rounded as it gets.
Lincoln Northeast’s top seven scorers are all scoring between 6.5 to 13.3 points per game, with junior Christian Winn and senior Gatran Gatnoor the only Rockets averaging double figures.
“It can just be anybody on any given night,” said senior Carlos Valdez.
Valdez is one of many Rockets who have taken on bigger roles this season. Last year, he averaged 2.8 points per game as a depth option off the bench, a role shared by Adonis Jones (3.3 points per game) and Jalen Lang (0.6 points per game).
Now, Valdez is the team’s leading rebounder while averaging 8.5 points per game, Jones is providing a spark off the bench with extended minutes and Lang is Northeast’s starting point guard.
“It’s a big step because we have the ball in our hands a lot more than we did last year, and our role has jumped up,” Valdez said. “We’ve taken it well and handled business so far.”
The proof of Lincoln Northeast’s improvements is a 6-0 record over the season’s first three weeks. The Rockets’ most impressive win, 63-57 over preseason Class A No. 9 Papillion-La Vista, is also their only victory over an opponent with a winning record. However, as one of the only three unbeaten teams reaming in Class A, the Rockets have truly had to fight for every win.
That much was clear in their most recent victory, 65-59 over Omaha Bryan, that involved Northeast overcoming an 18-point deficit early in the third quarter. One of the Rockets’ clutch shooters, Jones helped spark the comeback effort with four made three-pointers off the bench.
“It just felt good because we were down the whole game and we just didn’t give up and continued to fight,” Jones said. “It’s about making the team better, and if I’m starting or not I’m going to go out there and play hard.”
There’s no doubt about that — these Rockets play hard. The war rebounding drills in practice are just one element of Northeast’s toughness, something Gatnoor has noticed time and time again over the last few months. Gatnoor was Lincoln High’s second-leading scorer a year ago and is currently doing the same for Northeast, even if requires coming off the bench.
Just like Jones, that’s perfectly fine with Gatnoor.
“Coming over here, (I noticed) there’s a lot of heart,” Gatnoor said. “Whatever the coach gives me, whatever the team gives me I’ll do it for them; even though I’m not starting over here I love playing and I have a lot of fun.”
The final piece of the puzzle to fall into place for Northeast this season has been the play of Lang, the team’s junior point guard. Lang is currently averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but as his teammates are quick to point out, Lang’s most impressive statistic is that he’s dished out 18 assists this season while only turning the ball over twice.
“You look at Class A you’ve got a lot of scoring point guards, but if you look at Jalen his assist to turnover ratio is nine to one, and there’s no other point guard in Class A doing stuff like that,” Valdez said.
Well, Valdez conceded that level of talent might be present at Millard North or Bellevue West, the other two undefeated teams remaining in Class A. After a quick break, the Metro Conference Tournament and Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament could end all three team’s unbeaten runs.
For Lincoln Northeast, it’s an opportunity to test itself against several teams with winning records, starting with a quarterfinal matchup against either Lincoln Southeast or Lincoln High on Dec. 28. There may be a few challenging games on Lincoln Northeast’s horizon, including January matchups with Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X, but these Rockets are ready for every test coming their way.
“The team loves having challenges, and the more challenging the game the more fun it is,” Jones said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7