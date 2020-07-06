Inside North Star's Clemmons Jr.'s basketball restart after two setbacks in nine months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brennon Clemmons Jr. has seen his promising basketball career knocked off course by a cruel 1-2 punch.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore missed his entire freshman season last winter at Lincoln North Star because of a broken leg in the knee area, an injury suffered during a dunk attempt in a fall league game last October.

So Clemmons set his sights on the AAU season to play in front of NCAA Division I coaches during the live periods in April and July, only to have the COVID-19 pandemic wipe out those opportunities. That left him scrambling to find available facilities the past few months to continue working on his game and get the weightlifting and conditioning sessions necessary to fuel his growth as an athlete.

He was back in his element Monday at North Star High School, the first day that Lincoln Public Schools allowed athletes back in high school gyms for organized basketball workouts after being shut down since mid-March. It was also the first day of the Navigators’ four-day team camp for their high school boys program.

“To finally get back out here with the guys and just laugh and have fun, but be serious at the same time; it felt pretty good to be on the court,” said Clemmons, who has been in contact with Nebraska and is on the Huskers’ recruiting radar.