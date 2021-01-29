In unfamiliar spot, Southwest's Smith answers the challenge to lead Silver Hawks past North Star

Rylan Smith admitted he’d never been in a situation like that before — at the free-throw line with three foul shots in a tied game with 9.1 seconds to go.

The Lincoln Southwest sophomore guard handled it like an experienced pro.

Smith hit nothing but net on all three free throws before teammate Myles Hoehne knocked down both ends of a 1-and-1 with 2.8 seconds remaining to close out the Silver Hawks’ 53-48 boys basketball road victory at Lincoln North Star on Friday night.

Smith, who scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, was fouled on a three-point attempt from the right wing after the Silver Hawks (4-7) were able to run 1 minute, 39 seconds off the clock to go for the final shot.

North Star called timeout just as Smith stepped to the line, giving him even more time to think about the gravity of the moment.

“I tried to keep everything out of my head and just focus on what coach (Alex Bahe) was saying during the timeout,” said Smith, who missed four games with a calf injury he suffered during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and still limps from the injury.

“My teammates had full confidence in me and that helped me step up and hit them (the free throws).”