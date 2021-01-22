In showcase of standout guards, North Star's Brown proves the difference in win over Spartans

The guard play didn’t disappoint at Lincoln North Star on Friday night.
An early fourth-quarter flurry from one of those guards — Josh Brown — finally ended up pushing Lincoln North Star’s boys basketball team over the top.
Brown hit a pair of three-pointers and fellow senior guard Kwat Abdelkarim had a steal and a layup, part of eight straight points to open the fourth quarter. That wiped out a one-point deficit to start the final period and gave the Navigators just enough of a working margin to claim a 57-52 home win over Lincoln East.
The 6-foot-3 Abdelkarim led all scorers with 24 points, while the 6-foot-1 Brown finished with 13. A pair of 5-10 guards, Carter Glenn and Brayden McPhail, had 22 and 14 points, respectively, to pace East.
Abdelkarim played together with Glenn for the first time this past summer on the Lincoln Supreme AAU team after going against each other since grade school.
“He (Glenn) texted me last night just to tell me he was looking forward to the matchup,” said Abdelkarim.
“Both of those guys (Glenn and McPhail) are really tough, but we had a game plan to just be more physical and try to stay in front of them,” he added.
Both Abdelkarim and Glenn displayed the full arsenal Friday night, scoring on drives to the basket in traffic, pull-up jumpers and three-pointers. Abdelkarim and Brown were a combined 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.
“It was quite a show there for city of Lincoln guards,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team improved to 6-4. “Josh’s threes at the beginning of the fourth quarter were huge and that was just enough for us to pull this off.”
A corner three by McPhail with just under a minute left in the third period completed a 14-5 Spartan run and gave them a 43-42 lead heading into the fourth. A three-pointer from the right corner by Brown on North Star’s opening possession put the Gators in front to stay. Abdelkarim’s layup and Brown’s second three gave them a 50-43 advantage with 6:19 left in the game.
A drive in the lane and basket from McPhail brought East (3-7) as close as 54-52 with 1:23 left. After North Star missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Spartans had a layup attempt to tie it roll off with 13 seconds left. Abdelkarim hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 10.7 seconds to produce the final score.
“We gave up runs to start the third and fourth quarters, and that forced us to play from behind,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “We’ve got guys who are fighters and they go hard for 32 minutes. We just need to limit our mistakes so we can avoid giving up those runs and then having to play from behind.”