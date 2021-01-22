In showcase of standout guards, North Star's Brown proves the difference in win over Spartans

“It was quite a show there for city of Lincoln guards,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team improved to 6-4. “Josh’s threes at the beginning of the fourth quarter were huge and that was just enough for us to pull this off.”

A corner three by McPhail with just under a minute left in the third period completed a 14-5 Spartan run and gave them a 43-42 lead heading into the fourth. A three-pointer from the right corner by Brown on North Star’s opening possession put the Gators in front to stay. Abdelkarim’s layup and Brown’s second three gave them a 50-43 advantage with 6:19 left in the game.

A drive in the lane and basket from McPhail brought East (3-7) as close as 54-52 with 1:23 left. After North Star missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Spartans had a layup attempt to tie it roll off with 13 seconds left. Abdelkarim hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 10.7 seconds to produce the final score.

“We gave up runs to start the third and fourth quarters, and that forced us to play from behind,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “We’ve got guys who are fighters and they go hard for 32 minutes. We just need to limit our mistakes so we can avoid giving up those runs and then having to play from behind.”

