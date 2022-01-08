In rematch of HAC final, Hastreiter brothers lead No. 8 Pius X to 67-57 win over No. 5 Northeast

All season long, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team has been working to transform potential into wins.
The Thunderbolts have hardly had an easy schedule to this point, with three of their four losses coming to top-10 teams. In the week since the Thunderbolts lost the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final to Lincoln Northeast, they’ve had plenty of practices to get things right.
And in Saturday’s rematch of the HAC final, things finally fell into place for Pius X to pick up its first top-10 win of the season. The Class A No. 8 Thunderbolts dominated the second half of their 67-57 win over No. 5 Northeast as seniors Sam and Jack Hastreiter combined to score 27 points in the second half alone.
“It seems like after every close game and every loss, that next week of practice just gets better and better, and we proved it today,” Jack Hastreiter said.
Much like in their first meeting of the season more than a week ago, Northeast (10-1) fell behind in the first quarter but came firing back in the second quarter for a halftime lead. All seven of the Rockets’ usual contributors scored buckets in the first half, sending Northeast into the break with a 24-21 lead.
The Rockets still played well in the second half, but their well-rounded scoring was no match for the offensive dominance of the Hastreiter brothers. A pair of three-pointers from Jack Hastreiter fired up the Pius X (7-4) offense to begin the second half, and an 8-0 run quickly turned into a seven-point Thunderbolt lead at the end of the third quarter.
Jack Hastreiter scored all but two of his 19 points after halftime, Sam Hastreiter finished with 18 points and Jackson Kessler added 12. Senior guard Jared Bohrer, averaging 15.8 points a game, was limited to just four.
“Jackson Kessler really stepped up for us, and that started on the defensive end where he got a couple of steals and played aggressive," Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. "When you have that defensive energy, it really translates over to the offensive end.”
Northeast’s versatile offense kept it in the game. Adonis Jones led the way with 11 points off the bench and Zander Beard, Christian Winn and G Gatnoor each scored 10.
The Rockets’ claim as the last unbeaten team remaining in Class A is now no more, a credit to Pius X’s turnaround in their second meeting of the season.
“It all starts with our defense,” Spicka said. “Northeast is a very difficult team to play against, they all can shoot it and take it to the rim, so we had to play a very disciplined game."
Pius X girls 50, Northeast 42
Lincoln Pius X has shown it's among the best teams in the state at winning close games.
After a loss to Class A No. 3 Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final, things didn’t get any easier for the Thunderbolts during a run of games coach Ryan Psota called a “mini-state tournament.”
After a seven-point win over No. 7 Lincoln Southwest on Friday, No. 5 Pius X (9-2) managed another hard-fought win over Northeast. The Rockets (6-4) had the chance to secure its first victory over an opponent with a winning record but were unable to hold on to a first-half lead.
Northeast shut down Pius X’s offense in the second quarter and built up a 22-16 halftime lead. Doneelah Washington led the Rockets with 12 points.
Junior Adison Markowski led the Thunderbolts with 11 points.
“Our kids did a good job of turning around from last night and following the game plan,” Psota said. “We did a really good defensively both halves; offensively we started well but they switched defenses on us and it took us a little while to respond. We held our composure down the stretch, and it’s a good win.”
