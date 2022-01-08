In rematch of HAC final, Hastreiter brothers lead No. 8 Pius X to 67-57 win over No. 5 Northeast

All season long, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team has been working to transform potential into wins.

The Thunderbolts have hardly had an easy schedule to this point, with three of their four losses coming to top-10 teams. In the week since the Thunderbolts lost the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final to Lincoln Northeast, they’ve had plenty of practices to get things right.

And in Saturday’s rematch of the HAC final, things finally fell into place for Pius X to pick up its first top-10 win of the season. The Class A No. 8 Thunderbolts dominated the second half of their 67-57 win over No. 5 Northeast as seniors Sam and Jack Hastreiter combined to score 27 points in the second half alone.

“It seems like after every close game and every loss, that next week of practice just gets better and better, and we proved it today,” Jack Hastreiter said.

Much like in their first meeting of the season more than a week ago, Northeast (10-1) fell behind in the first quarter but came firing back in the second quarter for a halftime lead. All seven of the Rockets’ usual contributors scored buckets in the first half, sending Northeast into the break with a 24-21 lead.