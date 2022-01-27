In rematch of Class A title game, No. 3 Bellevue West's depth makes the difference in 73-64 win over No. 2 Millard North

Class A boys basketball teams, you’ve been warned. The Bellevue West Thunderbirds are finally at full strength.

Through a combination of minor injuries, illness and waiting for sophomore transfer Jacob Arop to become eligible, Bellevue West hadn’t fielded a full-strength roster until now. In a rematch of the 2020 Class A state championship game, it was Bellevue West’s depth and overall talent that made the difference.

No. 3 Bellevue West defended its home court and never trailed after the second quarter during an impressive 73-64 win over No. 2 Millard North on Thursday.

While both teams showed some of the trademark explosiveness and fast-paced scoring in the first quarter that they’ve been known for over each of the last few seasons, a dominant second quarter powered the Bellevue West (15-2) victory.

Sophomore Jaden Jackson added to his trio of first-half three-pointers before sophomore Eldon Turner scored seven points in less than a minute, including a heat-check three-pointer which helped give Bellevue West a 36-24 halftime lead.

Bellevue West’s dominant second quarter was even more impressive considering junior guard Josiah Dotzler, usually the catalyst for the Thunderbird offense, hardly played due to foul trouble.

“Eldon picked a (good time) to have a tremendous quarter offensively,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “Josiah never really got in rhythm tonight, and that’s hard when you get into early foul trouble, but he made some big plays at the end and hit free throws when we needed them.”

While Dotzler finished with eight points, senior William Kyle also had a below-average scoring night with just seven points of his own. However, Bellevue West’s depth means that the scoring can come from any player, at any time.

Senior Evan Inselman scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Jackson finished with 15 points and Arop also turned in a season-high 13 points. In just his fourth game of the season, it’s clear how much of a difference Arop makes in the Bellevue West lineup.

When Kyle (6-foot-8), Arop (6-6) and Inselman (6-5) are all on the court at the same time, it might as well be game over for opposing guards looking to drive into the lane. Arop and Kyle combined for 24 rebounds in the win while also slowing down Millard North’s (14-2) typically high-scoring guards.

“It’s been a while, if ever, that we’ve had that type of rebounding and inside presence,” Woodard said. “That got us a lot of extra possessions, because we didn’t shoot the ball great tonight. Jacob makes such a difference, and with Inselman as our third-biggest guy there’s a lot of size and length out there.”

The Thunderbirds needed every bit of that size to slow down Millard North senior Jasen Green, who kept the Mustangs in the game during the second half. Green’s last four made field goals all came from three-point range, propelling him to a game-high 24 points while David Harmon followed with 13 of his own.

However, that low-scoring second quarter and slow starts from a few of its usual contributors meant Millard North went home with its second loss of the season.

As is usually the case, there’s a good chance these two familiar foes could meet again at the state tournament in March. If that happens, Millard North will have to find a different way to slow down Bellevue West’s multi-faceted offensive approach.

“This is the first time we’ve had everybody in the lineup without a guy out sick or injured,” Woodard said. “I think they did okay for the first night; there’s a few things we have to clean up, but it gives you a lot of different ways to win a game.”

