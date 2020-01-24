In matchup of aggressive defenses, Neumann boys come out on top over Lincoln Lutheran

WAHOO — Give Round 1 to Bishop Neumann.
In a matchup of boys basketball teams that play aggressive 1-3-1 zone defenses, the Class C-1 No. 8 Cavaliers were able to get the ball inside to Joe Fisher, and the 6-foot-5 senior responded with 17 points to lead the hosts to a 48-37 win over C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran on Friday night.
Neumann (9-3) won’t have long to savor the victory. After the Cavaliers play Harlan (Iowa) at Creighton’s Sokol Arena on Saturday, they face Lutheran (8-5) at home again Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.
“I like how our kids are patient, we don’t jack up shots really quick,” said Neumann coach Mike Weiss, whose team played its first game in two weeks on Friday night. “That 1-3-1 isn’t easy to go against. We see it every day in practice and it’s still hard. If you teach it right, and I think Jason (Glines, Lincoln Lutheran coach) is teaching it right, it’s tough to go against.”
Lutheran held Neumann scoreless for the first 4 minutes, 27 seconds of the contest, but the Cavaliers eventually tied it 7-7 on a point-blank shot inside from Fisher and took a 10-7 lead on a three-point play by Teagan Ahrens with 24.9 seconds left in the opening period.
Neumann never trailed after that, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime and a 33-26 edge after three quarters. The Warriors had it as close as five points, 39-34, with 3:57 left in the game after a pair of free throws by Josh Puelz.
But the Cavaliers answered with a three-point play by Fisher, a fast-break layup by Trey Miller after a Lutheran turnover and another basket inside from Fisher to make it 46-34 with just over 2 minutes left.
Fisher was 8-of-9 from the field to lead Neumann’s 20-of-38 shooting performance (52%), but the Cavaliers also committed 12 turnovers against the Warriors’ defensive pressure. Neumann senior guard Taylen Pospisil, who injured his ankle in the second half, scored all nine of his points in the first half on a trio of three-pointers.
Fisher, the 6-5 Ahrens and the 6-3 combination of Miller and Jarrett Kmiecik also gave Lutheran problems defensively. The Warriors had 17 turnovers and shot 32% from the floor (13 of 40).
Lutheran stayed in the game with its three-point shooting, hitting five of its eight baskets from beyond the arc in the second half. Tice Jenkins netted three in the final 16 minutes to finish with a team-high nine points. Puelz added eight.
“I felt like when we did get to the rim, Neumann made some extremely athletic plays and challenged the shots,” Glines said. “That makes it tough to score against them in that 1-3-1. We have to find ways on Tuesday to manufacture paint touches and score inside so we don’t have to rely so much on outside shooting.”
Lutheran girls 38, Neumann 23
Addi Ernstmeyer and Kayla Steinbauer scored 10 points each to pace the Warriors (6-7) over the defending Class C-1 state champions. Lauren Thiele’s 10 points paced Neumann (1-12).
Like the boys teams, Lutheran and Neumann also square off in the Centennial Conference girls tournament Monday.