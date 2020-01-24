In matchup of aggressive defenses, Neumann boys come out on top over Lincoln Lutheran

WAHOO — Give Round 1 to Bishop Neumann.

In a matchup of boys basketball teams that play aggressive 1-3-1 zone defenses, the Class C-1 No. 8 Cavaliers were able to get the ball inside to Joe Fisher, and the 6-foot-5 senior responded with 17 points to lead the hosts to a 48-37 win over C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran on Friday night.

Neumann (9-3) won’t have long to savor the victory. After the Cavaliers play Harlan (Iowa) at Creighton’s Sokol Arena on Saturday, they face Lutheran (8-5) at home again Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

“I like how our kids are patient, we don’t jack up shots really quick,” said Neumann coach Mike Weiss, whose team played its first game in two weeks on Friday night. “That 1-3-1 isn’t easy to go against. We see it every day in practice and it’s still hard. If you teach it right, and I think Jason (Glines, Lincoln Lutheran coach) is teaching it right, it’s tough to go against.”

Lutheran held Neumann scoreless for the first 4 minutes, 27 seconds of the contest, but the Cavaliers eventually tied it 7-7 on a point-blank shot inside from Fisher and took a 10-7 lead on a three-point play by Teagan Ahrens with 24.9 seconds left in the opening period.