In key game for district seeding, Rucker leads Millard South to 55-52 upset win over No. 9 Northeast

OMAHA — As Millard South’s leading scorer all season long, Lance Rucker isn’t just used to being double-teamed in the post, he expects it.

When the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team opted to guard him one-on-one in the second half, Rucker made sure to take advantage. He single-handedly led Millard South on a 6-0 run to begin the third quarter, an effort that helped Millard South control the second half of a 55-52 upset of No. 9 Lincoln Northeast on Thursday.

Rucker scored just four points in the first half but finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with four blocks as the junior forward made an impact on both ends of the court.

“I was seeing they weren’t doubling (me) that hard, so I just took advantage of it,” Rucker said.

It was a trademark back-and-forth basketball game that tends to come with the territory of February games, and that meant that Millard South’s (10-9) athletic, physical playstyle posed challenges for Northeast (14-6) all game long.

The Patriots switched between an extended half-court zone defense and man-to-man defense throughout the contest, often leaving Northeast searching for scoring along the perimeter rather than in the paint. That strategy led Northeast to a 29-26 halftime lead after Zander Beard made a trio of first-half three-pointers, but the Rockets’ reliance on deep shots hurt them during the second half.

Northeast only made two field goals during Rucker’s dominant third quarter, and possessions were few and far between during the fourth quarter as Millard South clung to its lead. Christian Winn led Northeast with 14 points and Beard added 13 points of his own as 11 of Northeast’s 16 made field goals came from three-point range.

“They did a really good job of mixing things up and keeping us uncomfortable throughout the game,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to score inside a little more, because we were pretty reliant on the three-point shot tonight.”

With Northeast entering the day in position to host a district tournament in two weeks’ time, it was a missed opportunity to pick up a Tier 2 win over the strongest opponent remaining on its schedule. Instead, games against Bellevue East, Norfolk and Fremont will have to prepare the Rockets for a district final that could look a lot like Thursday night’s battle with Millard South.

“They’re physically tough, and that’s kind of what wins at this time of the year,” Ritchie said. “We gotta have a good response tomorrow and find a way to keep getting better; the goal’s to win two games at the end of the season here, so we have a ways to go.”

Meanwhile, Millard South has the look of a team that district hosts will be looking to avoid in their tournaments. Six of the Patriots’ nine losses this season have come to top-10 teams, and each win they’ve picked up this season has only served to increase the team’s overall confidence.

“I think we should be fine (in districts), I believe we can beat anybody if we just put our head to it and finish out games,” Rucker said.

Millard South girls 75, Northeast 46

Millard South hasn’t lost a game all season, and for good reason.

Starting with the first score less than five seconds into the game, the Class A No. 1 Patriots never took their foot off the gas against Northeast. Millard South (21-0) made 11 three-pointers and had 10 different players score baskets, led by junior Mya Babbit’s game-high 20 points.

Senior Nyathak Gatluak led Northeast (12-7) with nine points, and the Rockets will return to action on Friday with another top-10 matchup against No. 7 Bellevue East.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

