In front of packed home gym, Palmyra punches its ticket to the district finals with 53-48 win over Elmwood-Murdock

PALMYRA — Every parking lot around the high school was packed with cars, the concession stand was booming all game long and pretty much the entire Palmyra student body packed into the home gym on Thursday night.

On the court, the Palmyra boys basketball team made sure that support didn’t go to waste. Eight different players scored baskets for the Panthers, who defeated Elmwood-Murdock 53-48 in the subdistrict C2-2 final to book a spot in the district finals.

All day long, the anticipation mounted within Palmyra High School, and it showed in Palmyra’s (17-7) intensity on the court. The Panthers flew around on defense, swung the ball quickly on offense and contested every single loose ball that they could find.

“It was a lot of fun; we had talked about that as a school that we earned the right to host this, so let’s take advantage of it,” Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said. “The kids had a lot of fun with it, we did, too, and it was a great environment so hopefully we can take that into a (district final).”

Standing in Palmyra’s way of a trip to the district finals was conference rival Elmwood-Murdock (8-17), which did its school community proud with its district performance. The No. 4-seeded Knights knocked off Omaha Christian 49-42 on Tuesday and showed heart by battling back from a 13-point halftime deficit in the subdistrict final.

The two teams met twice within a one-week stretch less than a month ago, with Palmyra narrowly winning the first contest before Elmwood-Murdock stifled the Panther offense in a 47-24 win on Feb. 3. Both teams switched to a 1-3-1 zone at times in order to disrupt the opposing offenses, but Palmyra did well to shake off Elmwood-Murdock’s attempts to slow down the pace of the game.

“We kind of expected that (because) they kind of did the same thing in the first two games,” Wemhoff said. “That’s what we talked about going into the game, because if we wanted to get out and run we had to amp up our defense and get tips that can lead to steals.”

The second quarter was pivotal to Palmyra’s winning effort. The Panthers held Elmwood-Murdock to a single point from the free-throw line and took a 24-9 lead into halftime. However, the up-and-down second half allowed Elmwood-Murdock’s three-point shooters to keep their team in the game.

Reid Fletcher made five three-pointers to finish with a game-high 15 points, and Nathan Rust also made four three-pointers after the halftime break as the Knights pushed to get back in the game. Palmyra’s advantage against that run was its offensive depth, as Kristofer Brekel (eight points), Andrew Waltke (nine points) and Zach Fitzpatrick (13 points) all made their usual contributions.

The Panthers’ ability to shoot from beyond the arc has defined much of their success this season, and Thursday night’s contest was no different. Alex Hatcher made a pair of three-pointers to finish with eight points and Palmyra made four three-pointers in total to keep the Elmwood-Murdock defense from collapsing on the 6-foot-4 Waltke and 6-6 Brekel.

With its spot in the district finals now secured, Palmyra will watch the other results around the state to see who its next opponent will be. The Panthers’ trip to the state tournament in 2020 was the school’s first in over 20 years, and Palmyra is now one win away from making its second trip to Lincoln in three seasons.

“They’re a confident group, and when things start to fall it’s a lot of fun to watch and they can be pretty electric,” Wemhoff said.

