There is an ability unique to the best to put the game on a string; to control the ball and the other players in a way that all but guarantees his team comes out on the right side of things.

Josiah Dotzler has it. Always in control for Bellevue West, right up until his final game, bending the opposition and the outcome to his will.

It culminated with an unbeaten season — a rare bird for the Thunderbirds in Class A. The first in the class since 2012, just the fourth since 1960.

And it also landed Dotzler a spot as captain of this year's Super-State team.

Dotzler is joined by teammate Jaden Jackson, Gretna's Landon Pokorski, Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el, and Platteview's Connor Millikan.

Yeah, Dotzler was always in control. Right up until the moment he came out of the game for the final time in Bellevue West's 64-41 win over Millard North to clinch the title.

As he left the floor, he stopped in front of T-Birds coach Doug Woodard, who motioned for a hug.

Dotzler obliged, and the two embraced. A celebratory hug first, but then count the seconds: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Soon enough, Dotzler's head is buried in Woodard's left shoulder. The two rock back and forth as the game winds down on the court.

Player and coach, yes. But in that moment, something more.

"So many things I was just thinking about over the years. This coach right here, he’s like a father figure, almost. He’s taught me so much over my years here, and I couldn’t help but get emotional thinking about where I’ve started to where I am now," Dotzler said while sitting next to Woodard during the postgame press conference.

"Winning this year, I just felt so happy, overjoyed with my team, I couldn’t really express my emotions. I just let them all out."

A lot of years went into that hug. A lot of sweat and work, too. For Dotzler, his final game in a T-Bird uniform before moving on to Creighton — the last of Ron and Twany Dotzler's sons to make their mark on the Bellevue West program in a relationship between program and family that goes back decades.

For Woodard, his final game as coach before his decision to retire became public, and the completion of a bond with his point guard that only grew stronger over the years.

"I've known the Dotzlers for gosh, probably close to 40 years now, and been friends with Ron and Twany, and obviously they've been an integral part of our life as a family, and our lives here as a basketball program," Woodard said.

"I'd say, if you asked Josiah, the bond probably developed tighter and got close as he got closer to his senior year and throughout his senior year."

Like any bond, strength was forged through difficult times.

Well, as difficult as times can be for a program that made four consecutive state championship games in Dotzler's four years.

"I'm sure at times, like with any coach, he was frustrated and thought we were being too tough on him or putting him into a box, different things players think, and probably with some justification," Woodard said.

"But he's so mature. We had several talks this year — he felt like he could come and offer suggestions about something we were doing offensively, or somewhere he was at on the press. He just felt total comfort in doing that."

With the season over, Dotzler had a good reason for being unable to take part in the Journal Star's Super-State photo shoot: he was on a trip to Thailand, visiting family. A rare chance to see something many won't get the opportunity to see.

Kind of like watching the Thunderbirds navigate a 29-0 season with Dotzler at the helm.

The 6-foot-3 senior led Bellevue West in scoring at 16.5 points per game, reaching double figures all but four times. He would have gotten there in those four had they not been Bellevue West blowouts.

His five assists per game led Class A, and he handed out nearly three assists for every one turnover. His 4.1 rebounds were third on Bellevue West's roster.

And Dotzler saved his best for Bellevue West's biggest moments. Against nationally-ranked Bishop Walsh at the Heartland Hoops Classic, he scored 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out seven assists.

When the state tournament arrived and the weight of history hung over the Thunderbirds' heads, it was Dotzler who took control and directed three straight lopsided wins.

"His performance just elevated as the season went on," Woodard said.

And then the season, and a tremendous high school career was over, ending with an embrace.

"I think we both realized how special our time together had been when he came out of the game the last time, and then how fleeting it is," Woodard said. "We say all the time how it's short, and how it passes quickly. But I think he realized it in those moments."

Meet the boys first-team Super-Staters from the 2022-23 season 𝗝𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗔𝗛 𝗗𝗢𝗧𝗭𝗟𝗘𝗥 Bellevue West | 6-3 | Sr. | PPG: 16.5 | RPG: 4.1 College: Creighton Summary: There was only one choice for this year's Super-State captain. The silky-smooth floor general, a key cog in four straight Bellevue West seasons that ended with state championship appearances, Dotzler is the only known senior in this crop of Nebraska basketball players who will be a scholarship player at a power conference program next season. When Bellevue West needed him to score, he scored. When the T-Birds a rebound, oftentimes it was Dotzler grabbing the ball. And when it was time to close a game out — something Bellevue West didn't need much of in a season during which just one game was decided by single digits — everyone in the gym knew who was getting the ball. And every time, Dotzler delivered. Coach speak: "He’s so competitive that I think sometimes when he was younger, his competitiveness came off as sometimes to his teammates as a little abrasive, or whatever. As it does with a lot of guys that have that extra competitive gear. I think as he matured and grew in his leadership, he became much more encouraging to his teammates. Even if things weren’t going well for him. And that’s the test of a leader." -- Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard Run it back: "You always want to go out a winner; everyone does. And for me to finish my career like this, I couldn't ask for anything more. Especially doing it with my family — my coaches and my brothers here." -- Dotzler 𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗢𝗞𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗞𝗜 Gretna | 6-1 | Jr. | PPG: 15.2 | RPG: 3.3 College: Undecided Summary: Another player who wants the ball in his hands in the clutch moments, Pokorski, a junior, just wrapped up his third season as a starter for the Dragons by helping lead his team to the Class A semifinals for the second year in a row. Pokorski was willing to take the big shot, or get his teammates involved when Gretna needed a bucket, as evidenced by his team-leading 4.5 assists per game that was also one of the top marks in Class A. The Dragons are set to return most of their roster next season, including four of their top five scorers, meaning Pokorski will have a good chance to shine on the big stage one more time. Coach speak: "He's a kid who's been starting for three years; a lot of our kids look to him at different times during the game. He was pretty cool and calm when we needed him... He wants the ball. Especially when things are tight. He may not shoot it, but he wants the ball going through him or at least the ball in his hands, which is what you want as a coach." -- Gretna coach Brad Feekin Run it back: "It was definitely a good season. Our goal was to win a state title, but it was definitely a good year. Just proud of how we competed. Every game we stepped into, there wasn't a game we couldn't win. And we return a lot next year, so hopefully we can get it done next year." 𝗝𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗦𝗢𝗡 Bellevue West | 6-1 | Jr. | PPG: 14.7 | RPG: 3.3 College: Undecided Summary: Already an elite shooter, Jackson expanded his game further this season by increasing his range, quickening his release, and improving his ability to get his shot off while coming off screens or on the fast break. With opposing defenses closing out on him so hard, Jackson also improved his ability to create off the dribble. He also turned himself into perhaps the best defender on a Bellevue West defense that Thunderbirds coach Doug Woodard called his best in 25 seasons at the school. With the ability to guard three positions, Jackson led the T-Birds in blocked shots while also finishing as the team's second-leading scorer — a rare combination at any level, much less Class A. Coach speak: "It’s difficult to have the ability to do that. But sometimes even more difficult is to have the desire and the heart, the toughness to be able to do it. Because you’ve got to be in really good condition; you can’t be afraid of getting fouls. Just the ability to do it, and to have the mental fortitude and the toughness to do it is obviously the separator." -- Woodard Run it back: "Just playing good as a team. Just having good chemistry on and off the court, and having fun while we were on the court. It was just a blessing to go undefeated and win state." -- Jackson 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗛 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗟𝗜𝗡'𝗘𝗟 Lincoln North Star | 6-8 | Sr. | PPG: 17.4 | RPG: 9.1 College: Undecided Summary: When he was younger Sandlin'el honed his game on the outdoor courts where this year's Super-State photos were taken. The work paid off this year, as Sandlin'el turned himself into one of Class A's top scorers and rebounders while leading the Gators to the state tournament. On the big stage Sandlin'el shined one last time, scoring 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting against a Bellevue West defense Thunderbirds coach Doug Woodard called the best he had at the school. Sandlin'el's size and ability to score at all three levels made him a matchup nightmare, and he showed off his versatility last week in winning the three-point shootout at the Battle Sports/Sarp County Sheriff’s high school all-star game. Coach speak: "He really came so far, as far as really developing his offensive game on all three levels. Willingness to score in the post was a huge thing, and then extended post, midrange, and then being able to knock down the three. He just became one of those guys that really worked hard, did what I asked him to do. And scoring on all three levels is something not a lot of players can do, and he really did it at a high level." -- North Star coach Lee Steinbrook Run it back: "Going to PBA and helping my team get there. I remember just giving it everything I had. I remember just having fun. No matter what the outcome of the game was. I knew it was my last game, so I gave it everything I had." -- Sandlin'el 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗥 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗞𝗔𝗡 Platteview | 6-1 | Sr. | PPG: 25.6 | RPG: 10.7 College: Dordt Summary: From his very first game as a freshman, when he scored 27 points, Millikan's ability to put the ball in the basket was rarely slowed, whether by an opposing defense, or a knee injury as a senior that might have ended the season for some players. His high school career ended with numbers that speak for themselves: 2,639 points — second all-time in Nebraska history; 910 rebounds — seventh all-time in Class B while standing just 6-foot-1; and 277 assists, just for good measure. Millikan's abilities have never been in question. And neither has his toughness after playing the final 10 games of his senior year with a partially torn meniscus and leading Platteview to the Class B title game with games of 36, 31, and 20 points. Coach speak: "I think I've run out of things to say about Connor. But since Day 1, since he's been a freshman, he's in more ways than one been a leader for us. And he's just a kid I think that has the right work ethic. he's got the right mentality; and he's got the right will to win." -- Platteview coach Tim Brotzki Run it back: "Just playing with my guys and a great coaching staff, it was a lot of fun over the four years to make a bunch of memories... Coming in as a freshman, there wasn't really a ton of expectations. I was a good basketball player, so I knew I was goin got be on the court. But first game I scored 27, and from there it just took off."