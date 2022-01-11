In battle of state’s best guards, Ashland-Greenwood’s depth secures 62-46 win over Platteview

ASHLAND — When two of the state’s best guards meet for a top-five clash, there’s always going to be some fireworks.
Ashland-Greenwood senior Cale Jacobsen and Platteview junior Connor Millikan dazzled throughout the first half of Tuesday’s night game as both accounted for nearly half of their team’s first-half scoring. The second half, however, belonged to the rest of the Bluejay lineup.
Jacobsen didn’t make a single field goal in the second half, instead scoring all eight of his points from the free-throw line while five of his teammates scored baskets of their own. A third-quarter surge and a stellar shooting night from Brooks Kissinger led Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood to a 62-46 win over Class B No. 4 Platteview.
Few players can match the speed and ball-handling ability of guards like Jacobsen and Millikan, but each had their own individual strengths on display. Jacobsen’s power sets him apart from other scorers due to his physical drives into the post, while Millikan’s lightning-fast feet allow him to shoot step-back jumpers and three-pointers.
Those traits made for a back-and-forth first half that ended with Ashland-Greenwood (9-1) taking a 29-24 halftime lead. All but two of Platteview’s (8-4) first-half points came from Millikan and Ezra Stewart, while Jacobsen and Kissinger also accounted for 22 of the Bluejays’ 29 points.
Millikan still finished with a game-high 22 points, but he went cold for most of the third quarter while Ashland-Greenwood surged.
“We just knew that we had to make everything he did tough,” Jacobsen said. “He’s good enough that he made plenty of tough shots, but when you make things tough for guys, they get tried and it gets hard toward the end; we knew we just had to keep wearing him down.”
Ashland-Greenwood outscored Platteview 21-7 during the third quarter as Evan Shepard, Cougar Konzem and Max Parker all made three-pointers. Meanwhile, Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs felt it was one of Kissinger’s best games this season on both ends of the court.
Kissinger made a pair of first-half three-pointers and finished the game with a team-high 20 points.
“Brooks has been a capable scorer his entire life, for us (the challenge) was getting him under control and playing on two feet,” Mohs said. “When he plays under control and gets in the paint, he’s tough to stop.”
Along with Kissinger and Jacobsen, Parker was the third Bluejay to finish with double-digit scoring as he recorded 14 points in the win. Platteview got limited scoring from its other contributors during the second half, but reliance on Millikan for scoring is continuing to bite the Trojans.
Platteview is now on a three-game losing skid, albeit with each loss coming against a ranked opponent. Class B No. 2 Omaha Roncalli and No. 5 Bennington dealt Platteview losses last week, and the Trojans will turn around quickly for a clash with C-1 No. 3 Wahoo on Friday night.
A narrow 72-70 overtime loss to Omaha Roncalli on Dec. 28 is Ashland-Greenwood’s only defeat this season, and its combination of offensive firepower and defensive effort is proving tough to stop.
“We have room to grow and get better, but we know if we lock in on the defensive end like we did tonight we’ll be really tough to beat,” Jacobsen said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7