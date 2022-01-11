In battle of state’s best guards, Ashland-Greenwood’s depth secures 62-46 win over Platteview

Millikan still finished with a game-high 22 points, but he went cold for most of the third quarter while Ashland-Greenwood surged.

“We just knew that we had to make everything he did tough,” Jacobsen said. “He’s good enough that he made plenty of tough shots, but when you make things tough for guys, they get tried and it gets hard toward the end; we knew we just had to keep wearing him down.”

Ashland-Greenwood outscored Platteview 21-7 during the third quarter as Evan Shepard, Cougar Konzem and Max Parker all made three-pointers. Meanwhile, Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs felt it was one of Kissinger’s best games this season on both ends of the court.

Kissinger made a pair of first-half three-pointers and finished the game with a team-high 20 points.

“Brooks has been a capable scorer his entire life, for us (the challenge) was getting him under control and playing on two feet,” Mohs said. “When he plays under control and gets in the paint, he’s tough to stop.”