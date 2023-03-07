It's been awhile since the city of Lincoln has prepared for a state basketball tournament like this.

Too long, if you ask those most closely associated with the sport at the Class A level in the Capital City.

But after 14 years, Lincoln once again has more than one or two teams in the eight-team field for the Class A circus that tips off Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star represent the first three-team Lincoln contingent at state since 2009 when four Star City schools made the trip, two made the semifinals and Lincoln Southwest fell in the championship game.

Throughout the season, Lincoln hoops have enjoyed a renaissance. The weekly battles inside city limits more often than not came down to the wire. And the postseason has proven Lincoln's strength. Six of the seven Class A schools in the city reached a district final. In addition to the three qualifiers, Lincoln High was on the brink before an overtime loss.

"Any of the city teams probably felt like they were state tournament teams this year, and they all have the right to believe that, because they were all really good," said North Star coach Lee Steinbrook, who brings the Gators to PBA in his first season as head coach.

"All the city games were good, and it helped the three of us that got there continue to get better because we were pushed by all the other teams. … So for Lincoln East, and Southeast, and us, I'm sure the other coaches feel the same way — we all feel really prepared based on what happened in the city this year."

Steinbrook's theory is sound. North Star (17-8) went on the road and won at Gretna to earn its spot, with the Dragons grabbing the wild card and a No. 3 seed. Southeast (16-9) walked into Creighton Prep's "Birdcage" and walked out with a district title that left a season-long top-five team in the rankings at home.

Lincoln East won in its home gym but had to hold off Lincoln Southwest in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

"You read all this stuff about adversity, and dealing with the ups and downs of a season, but then you go through it, and it's tough, and we've had some of that adversity," said Southeast coach Joey Werning, who has the Knights at state for the first time since 2014.

"And a lot of those were city games; our biggest wins, but also some of our (toughest) defeats. So it's just really helped us mature and grow."

All three programs enter the tournament playing some of their best basketball of the season.

East (19-5) has won 10 of its last 11 and beat first-round opponent Omaha Westside 66-50 on the road in February. Southeast has won four straight and 11 of its last 14 after a 6-6 start, and pushed first-round foe Gretna to the limit in a one-point loss early in the year.

North Star drew the toughest task, facing unbeaten and top-ranked Bellevue West. But even the Gators have reason to be confident with wins in seven of their last 10, and the losses coming by two, four and three points.

"I think everyone knew after the season got rolling that you've got to bring it every game," East coach Jeff Campbell said. "And I felt our kids did a pretty good job of that. Our guys understood that you've got to compete and you've got to bring it, because anybody can beat anybody."

The trick now is for the Lincoln schools to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. The city hasn't put a team in the semifinals since North Star in 2019. Before that? Northeast in 2015. That 2009 group was the last to put multiple teams in the semis.

"Any experience the younger kids can get at state, just think of the motivation to keep working, keep getting better," Campbell said. "And hopefully realizing that Lincoln doing good this year isn't a one-year-wonder type of thing and hopefully we can see a little more consistency."

There is some pride, certainly, in helping to put Lincoln basketball back in the conversation. But there's also the task of trying for a memorable three-game run over the next few days.

In other words, the city's schools aren't just there to have a good time.

"I think it's good for all of us that basketball in the city is really good," Steinbrook said. "But in the end, we're all trying to do the same thing, which is win a state championship, and we're all going to have to beat each other to do that.

"I think you play the team in front of you, and prepare for the team in front of you, and the team you root for is your own."