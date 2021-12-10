In 'a great fight from both teams,' Berrier’s 25-point outburst leads Lincoln Christian past Lincoln Lutheran

Apart from Sand’s bench points, 48 of Lincoln Christian’s 56 points came from its starters, a trend that will likely continue in coming weeks.

“Our seniors have just given us really, really good leadership; we know it’s very early in the season and we have a lot of things we have to get better at,” Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally said.

One necessary improvement for Lincoln Christian has to be rebounding, although the Crusaders started the game fast in that department. While Lincoln Lutheran hasn’t managed a win yet this season, the Warriors refused to back down all game long, coming within six points of the Crusader lead early in the third quarter.

Several second-chance points led to a 14-point night from leading scorer Max Bartels, while Jonny Puelz added nine points for the Warriors. After scoring 16 points in the third quarter, Lincoln Christian’s renewed defensive efforts kept Lincoln Lutheran to a seven-point output in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played OK; we gave up way too many points in the third quarter, but our fourth quarter was really, really good,” Nunnally said. “They had 15 possessions and we had 12 stops, so our guys really stepped up our defending and got stops when we needed to.”