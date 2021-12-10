In 'a great fight from both teams,' Berrier’s 25-point outburst leads Lincoln Christian past Lincoln Lutheran

The Lincoln Christian boys basketball team’s season hardly started off on a good note.
In the pregame warmups before their first clash of the year against Lourdes Central Catholic, sophomore Ben Ehlers suffered a potentially season-ending injury. His teammates rallied around him, eventually securing an impressive eight-point win considering the circumstances.
If that game challenged the Crusaders’ mental toughness, Friday night’s rivalry clash made them prove their physical toughness. Lincoln Christian led throughout the game but needed a renewed fourth-quarter effort to overcome rival Lincoln Lutheran 56-42.
Senior Ethan Berrier, who led all scorers with 25 points, confirmed that Lincoln Lutheran (0-3) gave the Crusaders (4-0) their toughest game of the young season.
“Definitely,” Berrier said. “It was a rivalry game, too, so emotions are always high. They just put up a great fight, and it was a great fight from both teams the whole way through.”
Without Ehlers, a presumptive part of the Crusaders’ seven-man rotation, Lincoln Christian’s experienced players are now seeing increased workloads. Seven-foot senior forward Easton Marshbanks followed Berrier with a 12-point effort of his own, and freshman Cohen Sand offered a spark off the bench with eight points.
Apart from Sand’s bench points, 48 of Lincoln Christian’s 56 points came from its starters, a trend that will likely continue in coming weeks.
“Our seniors have just given us really, really good leadership; we know it’s very early in the season and we have a lot of things we have to get better at,” Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally said.
One necessary improvement for Lincoln Christian has to be rebounding, although the Crusaders started the game fast in that department. While Lincoln Lutheran hasn’t managed a win yet this season, the Warriors refused to back down all game long, coming within six points of the Crusader lead early in the third quarter.
Several second-chance points led to a 14-point night from leading scorer Max Bartels, while Jonny Puelz added nine points for the Warriors. After scoring 16 points in the third quarter, Lincoln Christian’s renewed defensive efforts kept Lincoln Lutheran to a seven-point output in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played OK; we gave up way too many points in the third quarter, but our fourth quarter was really, really good,” Nunnally said. “They had 15 possessions and we had 12 stops, so our guys really stepped up our defending and got stops when we needed to.”
Lutheran girls 40, Christian 20
As a senior-heavy group that returns almost all of its contributors from a state tournament appearance last season, Lincoln Lutheran is already doing what it does best: playing lockdown defense.
The Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors allowed just four points between the second and third quarters combined during its win over Lincoln Christian.
Abby Wachal led all players with 10 points while Jenna Luebbe followed with seven points for Lincoln Lutheran (3-0), but it was the Warriors’ defense that truly changed the game. Lincoln Christian (2-2) scored 10 of its 20 points in the fourth quarter and hardly found the three-point shooting success that defines its offense.
“They had a lot of really skilled offensive players, so all week in practice we preached closing out on those three-pointers,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. “Our kids believe in our scheme and they practice hard. That’s all our effort, and it’s so simple that energy and effort is all we preach, and they buy in 100%.”
Photos: Lincoln Lutheran hosts Lincoln Christian in early-season doubleheader
