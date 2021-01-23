In a game that had a hint of deja vu, Bazil and Rockets finish off Southeast late

Bazil’s 12 first-half points helped Northeast lead by 14 twice late in the second quarter before taking a 34-22 edge into intermission. Northeast’s defense forced seven Southeast turnovers and was able to break the Knights’ full-court pressure defense for several baskets in transition.

That all changed in the third quarter when the Knights opened the second half with a 14-2 run, with eight of those points coming from Appleget on an offensive rebound and basket and back-to-back threes, both of which were set up by offensive boards from France. Appleget, a 6-5 junior, was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and led the Knights with 19 points.

After Southeast cut the deficit to 40-38 on a Barrett France layup with 1:07 left in the third period, the Rockets’ Zander Beard hit a three on the next possession to move the lead back to five.

Southeast (8-4) never got as close as two points again until Schneider’s three in the final minutes.

“The first time (against Southeast), we just didn’t make enough plays to finish it,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team shot 50% from the field (21-of-42) and held Southeast to 18-of-47 shooting from the field (38%). “Today, every time they made a run, we responded. I think it tells us that we’re continuing to get better.”