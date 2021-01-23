In a game that had a hint of deja vu, Bazil and Rockets finish off Southeast late

Pierce Bazil admitted he was starting to have flashbacks from the first time Lincoln Northeast played Lincoln Southeast this season.
Bazil and his Rocket teammates, however, had the answer this time when Southeast came surging back from a double-digit deficit.
The 6-foot-4 senior scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Rockets made a 14-point first-half lead stick, holding off the Knights for a 59-53 boys basketball road victory Saturday.
On the same Prasch Activities Center floor last month, Southeast defeated the Rockets 63-60 in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Knights overcame an 11-point third-quarter deficit, then won it on a three-pointer in the waning seconds from McGinness Schneider.
On Saturday, Schneider hit back-to-back threes to cut Northeast’s advantage to 55-53 with 34.4 seconds left. The Rockets (9-3) prevailed this time after a pair of free throws by Zach Moerer with 23.8 seconds left and a layup by Bazil in the final seconds after a Northeast defensive stop.
“It looked like (the last contest) for a little bit, but we got the stop when we needed it and found a way to hold on,” Bazil said. “McGinness (Schneider) hit a ridiculous shot to cut it to two and (Jake) Appleget just kept hitting big shot after big shot. Give credit to them.”
Bazil’s 12 first-half points helped Northeast lead by 14 twice late in the second quarter before taking a 34-22 edge into intermission. Northeast’s defense forced seven Southeast turnovers and was able to break the Knights’ full-court pressure defense for several baskets in transition.
That all changed in the third quarter when the Knights opened the second half with a 14-2 run, with eight of those points coming from Appleget on an offensive rebound and basket and back-to-back threes, both of which were set up by offensive boards from France. Appleget, a 6-5 junior, was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and led the Knights with 19 points.
After Southeast cut the deficit to 40-38 on a Barrett France layup with 1:07 left in the third period, the Rockets’ Zander Beard hit a three on the next possession to move the lead back to five.
Southeast (8-4) never got as close as two points again until Schneider’s three in the final minutes.
“The first time (against Southeast), we just didn’t make enough plays to finish it,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team shot 50% from the field (21-of-42) and held Southeast to 18-of-47 shooting from the field (38%). “Today, every time they made a run, we responded. I think it tells us that we’re continuing to get better.”
The Rockets held Ajantae Hogan to 11 points, well under his season average of 21 per game. Their swarming defense made it difficult on the 6-5 senior to get open shots, forcing him into a 3-of-15 shooting performance.
“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “We had too many turnovers in the first half and didn’t get matched up on their shooters in transition, and they knocked down those shots. We won the third quarter, and that’s the type of team we want to be, but we have to do it for 32 minutes.”