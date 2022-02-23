‘I’ve worked on them my whole life': Jurgens’ mid-range magic sends No. 6 Beatrice into the district finals

BEATRICE — There’s a hidden reason why Beatrice’s Elliot Jurgens is one of the best mid-range scorers in the state.

Before Jurgens turned 14 years old, all of his basketball practices consisted of mid-range shot after mid-range shot because his father didn’t want him to develop bad three-point shooting habits. All those hours of practice have clearly paid off, because you’d be hard-pressed to find an opponent capable of stopping Jurgens when he drives into the paint and pulls up for his trademark shot.

The senior guard scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in the second half to lead Class B No. 6 Beatrice to a 49-42 win over Norris in the subdistrict B-1 final on Wednesday night.

Just as his father instructed him years ago, all of Jurgens’ made field goals came from inside the three-point arc.

“I’ve worked on them my whole life and practicing that my whole life made me be who I am right now,” Jurgens said.

Every single point that Jurgens and his Beatrice (15-5) teammates scored was pivotal during a hard-fought subdistrict game. With Norris (9-16) almost certainly needing a win in order to keep its season going into the district finals, the Titans shot out to a fast start led by junior forward Wyatt Wubbels.

Wubbels led the Titans with 13 points, while Myles Hoehne added 12 of his own and Norris’ other three starters combined for five made three-pointers.

“Wubbels is really good in the post, and they did some things defensively to get their athletes in space; Norris definitely gave us a challenge today,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said.

The Titans’ 19-18 halftime lead didn’t last for long in the third quarter, though. The game changed when junior guard Shelton Crawford made a pair of three-pointers and the Norris defense had to stretch out as a result. Combined with a slow start to the fourth quarter for the Titans, and Beatrice soon held a nine-point lead that held for the remainder of the contest.

“Shelton did a great job getting open, our guys had the confidence to pass him the ball and he had the confidence to shoot it,” Ribble said. “That’s what it takes at this point of the year.”

Advancing into the district finals with a win puts Beatrice in a much different position than a year ago, when the Orangemen dropped their opening-round district game and had to sweat out a three-point win in the district finals. Beatrice still went on a stellar run a week later to become the 2021 Class B state basketball champions, and the Orangemen are now one step closer to defending that title.

Both Tucker Timmerman and Jurgens were key contributors on last season’s state-title team and have only elevated their game as the leaders of this year’s Beatrice team. With the Orangemen guaranteed to host a district final this weekend, the state tournament is now only one win away.

“It feels awesome, we all want to get to the level we were at last year so we’re all going to push hard to get there,” Jurgens said.

B-2 at Platteview: The state's leading scorer was at it again with Connor Millikan tallying 25 points to lead No. 5 Platteview to a 64-26 victory over Waverly.

Millikan, who averages 28 points per game, added 10 rebounds and four steals while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and going 11-of-11 at the free-throw line. The Trojan sharpshooter also went 2-for-2 beyond the arc.

Riley Marsh led Waverly with seven points. AJ Heffelfinger and Cooper Skrobecki added five points apiece for the Vikings.

B-6 at York: Tate Nachtigal scored 17 points to help Aurora pull away for a 56-43 win against Crete. The Huskies closed the game on a 16-3 run.

The Cardinals, who upset York on Tuesday, tied the game at 40-40 in the fourth quarter, Carlos Collazo and Nachtigal hit back-to-back buckets and Preston Ramaekers later converted an and-one play.

Jabin Gardiner scored 13 points and Lane Wendelin added 12 for Crete.

