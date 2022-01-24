‘I’ve always been a three-point shooter’: Loomis’ Johnson not stopping after breaking state three-point record

“It was probably the best experience of my life, to be honest,” Johnson said. “The crowd just erupted and it was pretty surreal when the timeout was called and everyone was standing up and cheering; I just got goosebumps because it was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard the gym.”

The next Nebraskan to go after the career three-point shooting record will have an even tougher challenge than Johnson, because the Loomis senior isn’t done yet. The Class D-1 No. 3 Wolves (13-3) are a state-title contender seeking a better postseason finish than their first-round exit a year ago.

It certainly helps that Johnson (23.6 points per game) and Swanson (10.3 points per game), a pair of long-time friends and teammates, lead Loomis to wins with tremendous consistency. After all, they’ve been doing it for a while.

A career three-point record can’t fall without lots and lots of varsity games, something Johnson knows because he’s played varsity basketball since he walked into Loomis as a freshman. Johnson was only 5-foot-7 as a freshman and has since grown to 6-3, something that allows him to average 9.1 rebounds per game this season on top of his scoring output.