'I'm a broken record at this point': Familiar issues plague Southeast boys in hoops loss to Westside

The same issues which have plagued Lincoln Southeast all season — turnovers, rebounding and staying in front defensively— hurt the Knights from the get-go on Friday night.

Class A No. 6 Omaha Westside’s early defensive intensity set the tone, and Southeast was unable to overcome its usual struggles in a 65-46 loss at home.

“I’m a broken record at this point, we have to start executing, and if you’re not executing those things at this time of the year, it’s tough to win games against really good teams like we’re playing,” Southeast head coach Jonah Bradley said.

With a starting lineup full of lanky, aggressive defenders, Westside (16-5) made sure that Southeast (13-10) wasn’t going to have an easy night on offense. The Knights held the ball for over two minutes without a shot on their second possession of the game and committed as many turnovers (five) as they had shot attempts in the first quarter.

The result was a 13-4 Westside lead, which soon ballooned to 29-10 in the second quarter. Westside went 6-for-11 from three-point range in the first half, helping it take a 34-18 halftime lead.