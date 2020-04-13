"I had no idea if I’d even play basketball again": Difficult year ends with Williams committing to Oklahoma State

A year ago Monday, Donovan Williams tore his ACL playing in an AAU tournament, an injury that left him with an uncertain basketball future.
But now the two-time Lincoln North Star first-team Super-State guard and four-star national recruit knows exactly where he’s headed after announcing his commitment to Oklahoma State via Twitter on Monday evening.
The 6-foot-5 Williams chose the Cowboys over fellow Big 12 programs Kansas State and Texas, ending a turbulent year that not only forced him to bounce back from his knee injury but also find a new college after he decommitted from Nebraska in December before he’d even played a game his senior year after the injury.
He can sign with the Cowboys beginning Wednesday.
“Everything happens for a reason, God had a plan and I just had to trust that everything would work out in the end,” said Williams, who took two unofficial visits to Stillwater during the season but was unable to get an official visit in this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the ACL injury, “people could’ve given up on me and I could’ve given up on myself. That first day of rehab I had no idea if I’d even play basketball again.”
The Cowboys also have the No. 1 player in the country from the 2020 high school class headed to Stillwater in 6-6 guard Cade Cunningham, an Arlington, Texas, native who played for Montverde Academy in Florida his senior year. His older brother, Cannen Cunningham, is an Oklahoma State assistant coach.
The last four-star recruit to come from Lincoln, 6-10 Southeast Super-Stater Matt Hill, was part of a 2006 Texas recruiting class that included another No. 1 recruit by the name of Kevin Durant.
“That’s an opportunity you don’t want to pass up,” said Williams, referring to the opportunity to play with Cunningham. “My goal is to be a pro, just like he will be. Playing with players like that only make you better.”
Oklahoma State’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked sixth nationally by Rivals and 11th by 247 Sports, ratings that are bound to improve with the addition of Williams. The Cowboys also have a top 100 player signed in Putnam City West guard Rondel Walker of Oklahoma City.
Williams said the strong recruiting class was a major factor in switching from Kansas State, the school he’d settled on late last week. Another was third-year Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. and the direction Williams thinks the program is headed.
The Cowboys won 21 games and reached the third round of the NIT in 2018 and were 18-14 this season after beating Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
“Coach Boynton is someone I trust and I can see the vision he has for the program down the road,” said Williams, who plans to major in criminal justice. “Things are only going up there with the players we have coming back and the recruiting class we have coming in.”
This season, Williams sat out December as he put the finishing touches on the rehab process for his knee. In the final 14 games, he played like he never missed a beat, leading Class A in scoring by averaging 28.3 points per game to go with a team-high along with a team-high 8.1 rebounds.
In back-to-back nights in early February, Williams scored 44 points against Lincoln Northeast and 50 against Class A state champion Bellevue West.
As a junior, Williams also earned first-team Super-State honors, leading North Star to the Class A state tournament semifinals by averaging 21 points a game in 2019. The three-time all-city first-team selection scored 18.3 points an outing as a sophomore.
Williams committed to Nebraska under head coach Tim Miles in the summer of 2018. After he parted ways with coach Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers four months ago, Williams quickly picked up scholarship offers from the three Big 12 schools he eventually chose from.
Williams also received recruiting interest from Kansas, Villanova and Texas A&M, but was waiting on scholarship offers from the Jayhawks and Wildcats.
He becomes the second member of his family to become a Division I athlete in recent years. His older brother, former Lincoln Southeast Super-State football player Bryson Williams, is a starting defensive lineman at Wisconsin and will be a junior this coming season.
