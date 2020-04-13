"I had no idea if I’d even play basketball again": Difficult year ends with Williams committing to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys also have the No. 1 player in the country from the 2020 high school class headed to Stillwater in 6-6 guard Cade Cunningham, an Arlington, Texas, native who played for Montverde Academy in Florida his senior year. His older brother, Cannen Cunningham, is an Oklahoma State assistant coach.

The last four-star recruit to come from Lincoln, 6-10 Southeast Super-Stater Matt Hill, was part of a 2006 Texas recruiting class that included another No. 1 recruit by the name of Kevin Durant.

“That’s an opportunity you don’t want to pass up,” said Williams, referring to the opportunity to play with Cunningham. “My goal is to be a pro, just like he will be. Playing with players like that only make you better.”

Oklahoma State’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked sixth nationally by Rivals and 11th by 247 Sports, ratings that are bound to improve with the addition of Williams. The Cowboys also have a top 100 player signed in Putnam City West guard Rondel Walker of Oklahoma City.

Williams said the strong recruiting class was a major factor in switching from Kansas State, the school he’d settled on late last week. Another was third-year Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. and the direction Williams thinks the program is headed.