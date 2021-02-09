Husker target's Isaac Traudt's 57-point night, as told from a coach's perspective

As Isaac Traudt reeled off his team's first 11 points Monday night, something caught his coach's eye.
It wasn't that the 6-foot-8 Grand Island standout was scoring in droves. Jeremiah Slough has seen that before. He noticed a lack of pressure on Traudt, the swarming, hands-in-your-face defense that his prowess typically draws. The kind where defenders make it difficult to even catch the ball. It was there — teams always focus on Traudt — just not with the same rigor.
So, like any good coach when an advantage is recognized, Slough said he "just kind of emptied the sink." Translation: Get the man the ball.
All told, Traudt scored 57 points to match a single-game Class A state record in leading Grand Island to a 76-74 overtime win at Norfolk. He made a trio of three-pointers, but the bulk of his damage came in the lane. Considered a four-star prospect, Traudt is crafty in the lane, spinning and contorting to the rim to score with either hand.
Plus, if he didn't score, he was probably fouled. He converted 14 of 20 free throws. He made 20 of 35 field goals.
It's always a spectacle when someone posts that kind of number in the scorebook. But there's added novelty when the team desperately needed every last bucket like the Islanders did. Another bonus? As of Tuesday afternoon, Slough is still riffling through archives and yearbooks for the last time the Islanders beat Norfolk on the road. The prevailing thought is 1994. (Help him out, history aficionados).
"Sometimes when you lose the game, it just sours it a bit," Slough said. "So the ability to go ahead and win that one and get the team success to go along with it is what really made last night special.
"And, I think it also makes it really special that we needed every point. You go get 57 and you win by 25, it's like, 'Yeah, cool.'"
Traudt, who has offers from Nebraska and several other Power Five schools, had 26 points by halftime. Slough and the staff feared Norfolk would adjust. Maybe a Panther would shadow Traudt. Maybe he'd be double-teamed when he put the ball on the floor. Traudt opened the third quarter with an airball on a midrange jump shot followed by a turnover. Maybe Norfolk figured it out.
Or maybe not.
Kallan Herman rivaled Traudt with 35 points of his own, and the Panthers were hitting three-pointers. But Traudt was determined. He battled to the rim and outjumped defenders for passes in the post. An even-keeled player, Traudt doesn't over-celebrate or attract attention for anything other than his talent. He's certainly not one for dramatics, but he had a message for his coach after he missed two key free throws at the end of regulation.
It went something like: "Coach, I'm not letting us lose this one."
Slough said he knew during the game that Traudt's point total was filling up. But he wasn't thinking 57, the Class A mark first set by Jerry Motz of Lincoln Northeast in 1964.