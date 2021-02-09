Husker target's Isaac Traudt's 57-point night, as told from a coach's perspective

"Sometimes when you lose the game, it just sours it a bit," Slough said. "So the ability to go ahead and win that one and get the team success to go along with it is what really made last night special.

"And, I think it also makes it really special that we needed every point. You go get 57 and you win by 25, it's like, 'Yeah, cool.'"

Traudt, who has offers from Nebraska and several other Power Five schools, had 26 points by halftime. Slough and the staff feared Norfolk would adjust. Maybe a Panther would shadow Traudt. Maybe he'd be double-teamed when he put the ball on the floor. Traudt opened the third quarter with an airball on a midrange jump shot followed by a turnover. Maybe Norfolk figured it out.

Or maybe not.

Kallan Herman rivaled Traudt with 35 points of his own, and the Panthers were hitting three-pointers. But Traudt was determined. He battled to the rim and outjumped defenders for passes in the post. An even-keeled player, Traudt doesn't over-celebrate or attract attention for anything other than his talent. He's certainly not one for dramatics, but he had a message for his coach after he missed two key free throws at the end of regulation.

It went something like: "Coach, I'm not letting us lose this one."