 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunter Sallis, Husker recruit Bryce McGowens selected to play in high school all-star game
0 comments

Hunter Sallis, Husker recruit Bryce McGowens selected to play in high school all-star game

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Millard North vs. Millard West, 3.12

Millard North's Hunter Sallis shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter during a Class A semifinal on March 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Hunter Sallis will soon be headed to Gonzaga to play basketball.

His high school career isn't finished just quite yet.

The Millard North standout was selected to play in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic presented by SHOWTIME Basketball on May 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The high school all-star game will feature many of the nation's top recruits, including 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, the top 2021 prospect in the country.

Sallis will play on the same team as Bryce McGowens, the five-star recruit headed to Nebraska.

Sallis' team will be coached by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. The other team will be coached by Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells.

Sallis was selected for the game after averaging 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Mustangs, who won the Class A state championship earlier this month. He also was recently named to the USA Basketball Hoops Summit team.

The 6-foot-5 standout is listed as the No. 6 recruit in the country by 247Sports, and the top-ranked point guard prospect. Sallis on Friday announced his commitment to Gonzaga, picking the Bulldogs over Creighton, Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa State and others.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News