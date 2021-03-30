Hunter Sallis, Husker recruit Bryce McGowens selected to play in high school all-star game

Hunter Sallis will soon be headed to Gonzaga to play basketball.

His high school career isn't finished just quite yet.

The Millard North standout was selected to play in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic presented by SHOWTIME Basketball on May 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The high school all-star game will feature many of the nation's top recruits, including 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, the top 2021 prospect in the country.

Sallis will play on the same team as Bryce McGowens, the five-star recruit headed to Nebraska.

Sallis' team will be coached by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. The other team will be coached by Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells.