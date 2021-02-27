Hungry Waverly busts out to win rematch against Scottsbluff, earn state berth

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team waited a year for a rematch with Scottsbluff.
Vikings coach Ryan Reeder has been waiting all month for his squad to break out of their offensive woes.
The wait ended on both counts for the Class B No. 7 Vikings on Saturday in the B-8 district final.
Waverly hit six three-pointers in the first half in building a 23-point halftime lead as the Vikings coasted to a 57-30 home victory, avenging a two-point overtime loss at Scottsbluff in the district finals a year ago.
Waverly (15-6) advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 with the victory. Scottsbluff (13-10), meanwhile, is staying home for just the second time in the past 11 seasons.
After the Vikings lost to Platteview in the subdistrict final Tuesday, they found out in the locker room that their district final opponent would be Scottsbluff.
“I’d never seen a locker room like that; they were so hungry, you could see it in their eyes,” Reeder said. “They thought we let that game slip away last year at the end of regulation, and they’ve been hungry for this game all week long.”
And it showed particularly on offense, an area Waverly has struggled with recently. In the six games this month leading into Saturday, the Vikings had not cracked 50 points in any of them. In the four losses, Waverly was held to under 40.
Waverly’s reliable defense was there as usual as the Vikings built a 34-13 halftime advantage. They forced 10 Bearcat turnovers and held them to 4-of-17 shooting in the first 16 minutes (23%).
“Our defense led to our offense,” Reeder said. “We were very energized, and I’m proud of how our guys executed the (defensive) game plan. Yesterday we cranked the music up yesterday in practice and forced them to communicate under those conditions, and I thought our guys did a great job today talking and getting out on their shooters.
“I thought the defense got us moving offensively,” Reeder said. “We practiced the last couple days making the extra pass and then popping the feet and being ready to shoot once the pass is there.”
Sophomore Preston Harms was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, scoring all 12 of his points before intermission. Andrew Heffelfinger, a 6-foot-3 guard and the lone senior starter for the Vikings, netted a game-high 20 points after hitting 8 of 9 free throws in the second half.
Cole Murray, a 6-3 junior, added 11 for the Vikings.
“The shots were falling today, and Reeder told us he had a feeling they were going to go in today,” Heffelfinger said. “Defense has been there all year for us, but finally scoring some points made things a lot easier for us.”
James Bruner, a 6-4 senior and the lone senior starter for the Bearcats, paced Scottsbluff with eight points.
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41
Six different Titans scored at least nine points as No. 2 Norris stormed to the B-2 district crown and a spot in the state tournament.
The Titans were aided by 10 three-pointers and 12 points apiece from seniors CJ Hood and Cade Rice. Brayson Mueller added 11 points.