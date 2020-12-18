 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howells-Dodge snaps BRLD's 55-game winning streak behind Sindelar's 40 points
View Comments

Howells-Dodge snaps BRLD's 55-game winning streak behind Sindelar's 40 points

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Blake Sindelar scored a school-record 40 points to lead Howells-Dodge to a 59-56 double overtime boys basketball home victory over Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD, snapping the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak in the process.

BRLD, the two-time defending state champions, led by as many as 15 points in the first half, then needed a late flurry to wipe out a five-point deficit with less than a minute left in regulation to force overtime.

Dylan Beutler scored 20 points to lead BRLD (3-1). Howells-Dodge moved to 3-4 with the victory.

Boys basketball summaries, 12/18
High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News