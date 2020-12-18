Howells-Dodge snaps BRLD's 55-game winning streak behind Sindelar's 40 points

Blake Sindelar scored a school-record 40 points to lead Howells-Dodge to a 59-56 double overtime boys basketball home victory over Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD, snapping the Wolverines’ 55-game winning streak in the process.

BRLD, the two-time defending state champions, led by as many as 15 points in the first half, then needed a late flurry to wipe out a five-point deficit with less than a minute left in regulation to force overtime.