How the revised 2022 state hoops schedule came together, and what it looks like
How the revised 2022 state hoops schedule came together, and what it looks like

  • Updated
  • 0
Scottsbluff vs. Crete, 3.3

The crowd for Scottsbluff vs. Crete in a Class B girls state basketball tournament first-round game March 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The six-day, combined boys and girls state basketball tournament next year will feature three state title games of both genders on Friday and Saturday of championship weekend according to the schedule approved by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors at their May meeting Wednesday in Lincoln.

The Class A, C-1 and D-2 girls and the D-1, B and C-2 boys will play their championship games on March 11 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The D-1, B and C-2 girls and the C-1, A and D-2 boys state finals will be on March 12, also at PBA.

NET will televise all of the finals on Friday and Saturday.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the 2022 Big Ten wrestling tournament March 3-5, which is traditionally the weekend of the girls state tournament, forcing a combined basketball tournament the next week.

“I started with the championship games on Friday and Saturday and basically worked backwards from there,” said NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver, who is in charge of basketball. “We set the schedule up that you play Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Every class is going to play in the venue they were originally playing in when the tournament was two separate weekends.”

The tournament will use PBA for all six days, the Devaney Sports Center for the first four days and Lincoln Public Schools facilities for the first two days for first-round games and on Thursday and Friday for third-place games.

LPS is not on spring break that week as it normally is, but LPS athletic director Kathi Wieskamp, a District 1 board member, said the school district is willing to offer any facilities necessary to accommodate the six-day tournament.

Dolliver said adjustments to the Class B subdistrict and district schedules will be made to cut down the number of days between the district finals to the first day of the state tournament, particularly on the girls side.

Dolliver said girls first-round subdistrict games will be Feb. 21, the boys subdistricts will begin on Feb. 22 with subdistrict finals for both boys and girls slated for Feb. 23. District finals for girls will be either Feb. 25 or March 1 and the boys finals either Feb. 26 or Feb. 28.

Since classification is done by gender, there’s a possibility that a school could have a boys state tournament team in one class and a girls team in another class.

“We will move game times if teams play at the same time," Dolliver said.

March 7

At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class B boys (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class A girls (1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

At Devaney Sports Center: Class C-1 girls (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class B boys (6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

At LPS high school: Class D-2 girls (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 boys (1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

At LPS high school: Class D-1 boys (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class D-2 girls (6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

March 8

At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class B girls (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class A boys (1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

At Devaney Sports Center: Class C-1 boys (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class B girls (6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

At LPS high school: Class D-2 boys (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 girls (1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

At LPS high school: Class D-1 girls (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class D-2 boys (6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

March 9

At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class C-1 girls (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class B boys (1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.), Class A girls (6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.)

At Devaney Sports Center: Class D-1 boys (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 boys (1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., Class D-2 girls (6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.)

March 10

At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class C-1 boys (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class B girls (1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.), Class A boys (6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.)

At Devaney Sports Center: Class D-1 girls (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 girls (1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., Class D-2 boys (6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.)

March 11 (Championship games at PBA)

Class D-1 boys (9 a.m., Class C-1 girls (11 a.m.), Class B boys (1 p.m.), Class C-2 boys (4 p.m.), Class A girls (6 p.m.), Class D-2 girls (8 p.m.)

March 12 (Championship games at PBA)

Class D-1 girls (9 a.m., Class C-1 boys (11 a.m.), Class B girls (1 p.m.), Class C-2 girls (4 p.m.), Class A boys (6 p.m.), Class D-2 boys (8 p.m.).

