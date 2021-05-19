How the revised 2022 state hoops schedule came together, and what it looks like

The six-day, combined boys and girls state basketball tournament next year will feature three state title games of both genders on Friday and Saturday of championship weekend according to the schedule approved by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Board of Directors at their May meeting Wednesday in Lincoln.

The Class A, C-1 and D-2 girls and the D-1, B and C-2 boys will play their championship games on March 11 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The D-1, B and C-2 girls and the C-1, A and D-2 boys state finals will be on March 12, also at PBA.

NET will televise all of the finals on Friday and Saturday.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the 2022 Big Ten wrestling tournament March 3-5, which is traditionally the weekend of the girls state tournament, forcing a combined basketball tournament the next week.

“I started with the championship games on Friday and Saturday and basically worked backwards from there,” said NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver, who is in charge of basketball. “We set the schedule up that you play Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Every class is going to play in the venue they were originally playing in when the tournament was two separate weekends.”