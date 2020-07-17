How Lincoln Supreme is promoting its players during a pandemic-altered AAU season

"It was a learning experience this past weekend with different things from scoreboards to traffic flow, and things of that nature but we'll grow into that," he said. "But, again, it's good to just have people in the building and have some sense of normalcy right now."

In March, Cumro turned to Waverly head boys basketball coach Ryan Reeder to aid in the process of marketing Supreme players to college coaches, one of the summer circuit's main appeal. AAU events are more commonly targeted by college recruiters who don't necessarily have the time to pop in at high school games while leading their own teams during the winter.

Turns out, Reeder had his work cut out for him.

Reeder has devoted his time into facilitating connections for Supreme players, such as Isaac Traudt (Grand Island), Cale Jacobsen (Ashland-Greenwood), Kwat Abdelkarim (North Star) and Pierce Bazil (Northeast). The in-person recruiting model has tilted on its axis in the face of a pandemic, forcing a need for creativity.

Reeder has taken the reins in bridging the gap from player to coach through virtual avenues.

"We're filming our games on an iPad, download them, then I send it off to coaches every Monday morning," Reeder says.