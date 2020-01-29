Ajantae Hogan’s journey to becoming one of the most explosive boys high school basketball players in Class A began as a grade-schooler going against a two-time all-state sibling.

The Lincoln Southeast junior’s older sister is Morgan Dority, who is 11 years older than the 6-foot-4 Hogan. She averaged a double-double in points and rebounds as a physical 5-10 post player at Lincoln Christian, leading the Crusader girls to back-to-back Class C-1 state tournament appearances as a junior and senior in 2009 and ’10.

He learned at a young age about finishing through contact.

“I used to play with her a lot when I was younger, and even though she was way older, and I guess, better than me at the time, it was a lot of fun,” said Hogan, who has four older sisters and no brothers. “She always tried to post me up and make me a little tougher.”

It’s become tougher for Class A opponents to stop and for Division I college coaches to ignore Hogan, as he combines ever-improving ballhandling and outside shooting skills with his natural ability to drive and get shots over defenders using his quick first step and 36-inch vertical jump.

That’s added up to a team-high 19.3 points per game for the 10-5 Knights. But Hogan’s contributions go beyond scoring and the excitement he can bring with a thunderous dunk. He also leads the team in rebounding (81 total, 5.4 per game) and assists (37, 2.5 per game) and steals (25, 1.7 per game).

With senior Max Renn, the Knights’ second-leading scorer (11.5 points per game) and most accurate three-point shooter (40%), sidelined the last three games with a broken finger, Southeast has needed someone to step up and replace that production.

Hogan responded with 20 points in a 70-41 win over Fremont on Friday, 26 points in a hard-fought 69-66 conquest of Lincoln Northeast on Saturday and 31 points in a wild 85-78 win at Grand Island on Tuesday, a game in which Southeast survived a 41-point performance from the Islanders’ Them Koang.

Hogan is a combined 30-of-45 from the field in those three games (66%), 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point line and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line. His 10 rebounds against Islanders gives him 24 boards in the three contests.

“The thing I like about the way AJ is playing right now is he’s allowing the game to come to him, he’s not forcing anything,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said of Hogan, who erupted for a season-high 34 points in the Knights’ 79-77 double-overtime win against Grand Island in last month’s Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

“He can score from all three levels, but I think he’s best when he’s around the rim, whether he’s getting out in transition, which he does extremely well, or getting touches inside from his teammates,” Bradley added. “He has such a soft touch that if he gets the ball on the rim, it always seems to find a way of going in.”

Hogan likes to keep opponents guessing what he might do next offensively.

“If I get a smaller defender, I’ll either post them up or shoot over them,” Hogan said. “If they put someone bigger on me, I feel like I have the quickness to get around them.”

Hogan is part of the basketball team’s junior class that includes three football players who will likely be stars in that sport next fall: McGinness Schneider, Derek Branch and Taveon Thompson.

