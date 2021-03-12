'How are you going to sleep after that?' Bellevue West outlasts Creighton Prep in Class A semifinal classic

Creighton Prep’s AJ Rollins gasped for breath as sweat dripped from his face, and Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler put his hands on his knees and did the same.
Each Junior Jay and Thunderbird alike gave everything they had during an up-and-down, high-scoring Class A semifinal that left them straining for air. And they hadn’t even gotten into overtime yet.
No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 2 Creighton Prep shared two epic battles this season, and the third round didn’t disappoint in an all-time classic state tournament battle. Despite trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter, Bellevue West leaned on its stars to complete a 95-94 victory over Creighton Prep in triple overtime during the Class A semifinals in front of 6,000 spectators Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"The fourth quarter seems like a day ago. It was unbelievable," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said.
The scoring came quick and it came often in a game in which Bellevue West (24-2) and Creighton Prep (23-3) combined to score a state-tournament record 189 points. Bellevue West senior Frankie Fidler scored a game-high 32 points and did over half his damage in the first half. Fidler’s contributions were even more important considering Super-State guard Chucky Hepburn scored zero first-half points.
Hepburn finally got on the board with a lone three-pointer in the third quarter, but the Wisconsin commit got stronger as the game went on. Two Thunderbird turnovers to open the fourth quarter gave Creighton Prep a 51-43 lead that Hepburn had to work hard to overturn.
He made four three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone, but his biggest play came with 20 seconds left when Hepburn grabbed a steal and flipped the ball to Greg Brown for a game-tying layup.
“I didn’t even pay attention to the score, I just knew we were down and we had to make some plays,” Hepburn said.
The first four quarters were intense, but as Prep and Bellevue West headed into overtime tied 68-68, the level of play only increased. The Junior Jays were not only playing for a trip into the Class A title game, but they were also playing for their head coach and his family.
On Thursday night, Creighton Prep head coach Josh Luedtke’s father passed away from complications from surgery. Jerry Luedtke was a longtime Prep supporter and youth football coach in north Omaha, and the Junior Jays played with him in mind.
“I feel bad for my kids because they were under tremendous pressure today just knowing what has happened in my family in the last 24 hours,” Luedtke said. "… I think they’re disappointed because they really wanted to win today for me, but I told them it wasn’t about me, it was about them."
Multiple Creighton Prep starters turned in stellar performances. Brendan Buckley paced the Junior Jays with 26 points, Rollins added a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double and Sitti finished with 19 points. Despite a 36-for-58 (62%) shooting night, Prep fell just short at the final hurdle.
The pivotal shot in the third overtime was Fidler’s NBA-range three-pointer, while Hepburn tacked on a pair of late free throws to finish with 23 points.
"I’m so proud of these guys, they’re champions," Luedtke said. "They’ve given me everything for 26 games, and they’re a championship team."
After their exhausting late-night win, Bellevue West will return home to try to get some sleep before returning to Lincoln on Saturday. Just like last year, Millard North awaits in the Class A final.
If the Thunderbirds are running on fumes Saturday, it’ll be because of all the effort they spent to get past Prep. Undoubtedly, it was worth it.
"We’re going to try and get them iced and get them to bed, and try to get them to sleep, but how are you going to sleep after that? It’s a state championship, so we have to figure out a way to get ready for it," Woodard said.