'How are you going to sleep after that?' Bellevue West outlasts Creighton Prep in Class A semifinal classic

He made four three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone, but his biggest play came with 20 seconds left when Hepburn grabbed a steal and flipped the ball to Greg Brown for a game-tying layup.

“I didn’t even pay attention to the score, I just knew we were down and we had to make some plays,” Hepburn said.

The first four quarters were intense, but as Prep and Bellevue West headed into overtime tied 68-68, the level of play only increased. The Junior Jays were not only playing for a trip into the Class A title game, but they were also playing for their head coach and his family.

On Thursday night, Creighton Prep head coach Josh Luedtke’s father passed away from complications from surgery. Jerry Luedtke was a longtime Prep supporter and youth football coach in north Omaha, and the Junior Jays played with him in mind.

“I feel bad for my kids because they were under tremendous pressure today just knowing what has happened in my family in the last 24 hours,” Luedtke said. "… I think they’re disappointed because they really wanted to win today for me, but I told them it wasn’t about me, it was about them."